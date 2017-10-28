BREAKING NEWS: Triple homicide in Vieux Fort may be gang-related

A triple homicide in Bruceville, Vieux Fort Saturday morning (Oct. 28) may be gang-related, according to police sources and residents.

Three young males were reportedly shot to death when gunmen entered a wooden house around 1 a.m.

A female occupant was not harmed.

Police have not officially identified the deceased men but residents have idenfitifed two of the victims as David ‘Pumpkin’ Raymond and Norbert Allan.

Residents and police sources told St. Lucia News Online (SNO) that at least two of the deceased men are known to the police.

Our newsroom was also told that the area where the shooting occurred is a known hotspot for criminal activity.

Police also confirmed that a shooting occurred in the same area around 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27. It is not yet clear if both shootings are connected.

St. Lucia’s homicide figure now stands at 47.