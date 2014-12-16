BREAKING NEWS: Tourist allegedly attacked by police officer on Marigot Beach

A 65-year-old American tourist was allegedly verbally and physically abused by a male police officer on the Marigot Beach, sometime yesterday afternoon.
Richard Dissimo, who hails from Utah, United States has been on vacation in St. Lucia for about two weeks. Dissimo was filming the sunset, on the Marigot Beach yesterday, when he was allegedly attacked by the male police officer.
Susan Beckwith, a British citizen who witnessed the incident, told St. Lucia News Online (SNO) today that the officer was highly unprofessional and that the victim is very shaken up by the incident.
Beckwith said, “The officer literally pushed him (Dissimo) and grabbed his phone and started telling him how dear you video me and the tourist said to him, sir I am videoing the sunset.”
The officer allegedly broke the tourist’s phone in the process and chased him off the beach.
Beckwith said she recalled the police officer saying to Dissimo, “get off the beach,” while a few St. Lucians were saying to the officer, “Kool out gasa you can’t do this to a tourist.”
She said the police officer who usually patrols the Marigot Beach, may have felt that the tourist was indeed videoing him, because it is alleged that the officer would harass local vendors on the beach.
It is also alleged that one of the hotels pays that particular officer to get vendors off of the beach. Beckwith said vendors have also complained about the officer’s behaviour towards them.
The 65-year-old American tourist was recently released from the Victoria Hospital, after suffering from a heart attack. He had plans to stay in St. Lucia for five months.
The matter was reported to St. Lucia Hotel and Tourism Association (SLHTA) and the Royal St. Lucia Police Force (RSLPF). Dissimo also plans to make a report with the Police Complaints Office.
The Marigot Police Station declined to comment on the incident. When contacted, the police press office said they were not aware of the incident.
Anything coming from the mouth of an American has to be vetted.
Go home. We don't need you here.
And I find this hard to believe since to the police the security of visitors to the island is paramout.
You americans reported there were guns in irak, where are they?
You reported that Cuba promoted child labour, I spent 10 years in Cuba never saw that.
Give it a rest the world is tired of you and your hidden agendas.
Go the f*** home we don't need you here. Go fix your f*** up and dysfunctional people.
Let us iron out our own issues.
Sue lol, you really have uncovered something here.
London girl and truthful obviously don't know you mate.
This officer I wonder if he would do that to one of the St Lucian criminals after we have do much going for instead of the officer deal with the case differently he think of acting just like a murderer?so how can crime stop where the people that have to stop it doing it nonence,,,what men can not deal with God will surely do to weaked officer,you know the law, u could have handled that differently
Having lives on this island for just over five years this type of behavior does not surprise me. The lack of properly trained personel at all levels within agencies such as the security services on this island is alarming and nothing to date is being done to educate these said individuals.
I am Canadian, and in Canada there are many different types of people. As children we are taught to love and respect each other. I love black people and all types of people. I have been to St. Lucia and saw that carribean people, see white people as white dollars. We go to your island because we love and respect your people. There is racist people all over the world. but ...we are not all the same. Some of us, love all people very much, including the St. Lucian people. That is why we go to your island and spend our hard earned dollar. Love to all. It is not about the color of your skin. Love from Canada xoxoxo
Canada js one of the greatest countries when it comes to opportunity, race equality and safety. The problem in St. Lucia is we are controlled by a big fat shabin who thrives on devision, be race or wealth, this man manipulates the population with the skill of a brain surgeon. Now the poverty crisis in St. Lucia is creating fear and anger.
typical drunken police gasa - thugs in uniform - salop
I Highly doubt that the tourist is lying,the officers do it to our locals what make you guys believe they wont or cant do it to a tourist, those people have no control, they are just a mean set.
I don't want to get on this blank and white idiotic thing like A B. I think it is 2014 and if some people in America want to be racist thats for them, as they all make the same colour money in the US. A bit of trivia; did you know that white people came to St. Lucia before blacks? So whos homeland is this if any?
Now lets get closer to home. A police officer cannot find a defence for the wilful destruction of property. In fact if property is being used illegally he should seize it and present that evidence to the Court. So much for the evidence. Video tapping in public is legal as the government and the police by extension video tape us everyday through cctv cameras. In fact the police officer should welcome the idea of him being video taped in the excercise of his impartial duty. It should not be offensive to him unless he was acting impartially. This is why in the US cameras are placed on patrol cars.
This alleged case of brutaility is a reflection of what goes on in society. Rapes, murders, robberies and police brutality are just some of the crimes commited against locals. Left unattended by a grossly incompetent and uncaring government it will spead to the visitor, the same sector upon whom the same grossly incompent government has placed all our fragile eggs.
What would have been Mandela's opinion of "A B"?
God bless you and I come in peace am not taking any sides God is the provider and I walk with Jesus keep your insult
tsk tsk tsk . all you LUCIANS should crawl up a uterus and give birth to yourselves. why are you people so idiotic in yuall thinking , smh.
THIS NATION IS A SAD NATION.
I really think SNO should disable comments for future posts. We Saint Lucians make our selves look so bad.
we hear people talking bout sueing his ass our government is the one paying in that matter so a-holes shut the **** up further more its just a bruise. he is what 65 retired and still get to live the rest.unfortunately brown and the rest did not have that opportunity. and guest what thats not preventing anyone from coming to st.lucia stop kissing asses.
There is a God and lucian's don't need tourist people money, or money to live cause we are bless with fertile soil which grows tremendous foods and fresh springs and the sea with fresh fishes, nothing preserved so stay in your cold country pay your taxes and watch us live and enjoy the sun peace alright we don't need your money!!!
prevent ignorant fools like "vibes" from posting ridiculous comments such as this one. This site is viewed by many, not just waste of sperm people like "vibes". Need to watch what you say and have some respect for people, also get your facts right before you speak. How can you support a police officer harassing anyone like this, I can tell that you are no better.
@Vibes, please drop that God bullshit talk, there is no God, in fact believing and waiting for your God to help you is irresponsible. Another thing, that racist idiocy of yours is making you look like an alcoholic.
so if there is no god then that means there is no devil i guess
You guessed right, both those lies were created by men to control other men with fear and greed. Good and bad are simply your personal judgments on your life's experience, but there really is no good or bad in reality.
lol yall guys are so full of yall self and sooooooooooooooo pagan. in the bible it says that the evil spirits and demons know god and know who the son of god is and we that are human beings created by the father are so stupid to believe there is no god nor devil. smh but then again believe what you want but i know one thing there will be a day you will believe and just cause you dont believe doesnt mean it isnt true or doesnt exist. you cant see the wind right but it still exist. my point exactly
When the time comes you will have to bow down and am not a racist wish you all the best, hope you see the light pretty soon, am just trying to let the locals know that its not all about the money its about love and togetherness I hope they get that pretty soon and stop depending on these big countries am not against anybody am saying not because we live on an island that doesn't make us low class and we must to be isolated, if i wasn't present to see anything i don't judge, and am sorry to hear about what happen to your dude.
Stop hiding the identities of those criminals also known as officers expose them that shate hv to stop in lucia
Please,
let the investigation take place don't jump to conclusion we are innocent until be providing guilty.
These
It's unfortunate these things happen to us st.lucian/ Canadian right here in Toronto.
If I may add there's idiot cops everywhere and they all should be weed out.
Approx. 70 of the St. Lucian economy is from Tourism. Tourist should NOT be given a green light to break laws but incidents need to be handled professionally!!! Remember 70%, where else with this come from? Bananas?!?!?!
Which law did the tourist break? Is there a law against filming the sunset? Please let me know because I do it all the time.
It seems there is a law for being white. This is gutter politics or just a sign that St. Lucia is still in the 1940's.
we must remember not to jump to conclusionsa ,a few months ago a tourist attacked a taxi I think we should investigate this to see who is right and who is wrong because tourists are people just like us and they lie a lot.
I wish all tourists could read these responses so they could all change / cancel their travel plans to St. Lucia. Then we all could kick back, chill-out and watch this crappy little island dry up, shrivel up, and blow away like a fart in the wind.
RESPECT the white tourist dollar!!
I think you should keep your Canadian ass in Canada in the snow my dear......
I think the white people who come to St Lucia should respect the land end of.
rude
These officers think they are above the law and go about abusing people. A few weeks ago in ************. a police officer actually beat up his son (18 years) on the playing field. Physically kicking him over and over in the presence of his peers. That's how you treat your own flesh and blood. I wonder how he will treat a civilian. these officers need anger management programmer to help them deal with the public professionally
He didn't get ducked the night before ,or I think his woman horn him or another man or woman too away his woman.lmso..so he took it out on the tourist!! Poor jab!
Pps. Sorry should read that this white guy poked his nose and camera where it was NOT needed.
P.s. Richard stuck his nose ( and camera ) in where it was needed. He knew nothing about what was truly happening and if I were the police I would send him packing for obstructing the police in the course of their duty.
The entire story is this, Richard came looking for a fight and got one. The officer was doing his job of closing down all of the illegal vending ( rum shacks ) huts. NCA orders and the communities needs along with tourism needs. Sue Beckwith did not mention that she is one of the illegal so- called vendors. None of these shacks have building consents or licenses. The police , NCA are trying to get offenders to get licenses ( of which none have ) not only is rum sold but food without hygiene . Shame on all of those accusing the police of doing their job and how easy it is to criticize when you don't know the full story
And how do you seem to know all this, how do you know who has licences and doesn't????? Are you in on this????
Yes, tourist come to the island looking for fights, especially with police officers.... maybe in your world or on your vacations??
i agree with u twinkle
So many locals have been abused by Police and nuttin for it. This was bound to happen. Sorry it happened but if you don't show something is wrong it continues.
If the police is guilty he needs to do a vacation at the Bored all days hotel. At least one month in Jail, oh but wait, Kenny does not like outsiders affecting the justice system, so he might give this guy a medal.
There are persons the com would deny a job for simple reasons his not a friend of his friend no body knows you but see this one that will get swept under the table if that's one of his kiss asses cause trust me the insider's must know the the hotel paying him on a side after his already being paid to do a job by government . He had no right an I believe the officer did .
What they should do give him a job at the market
Yes. Let the wivandez deal with his ignorant behind.
What I really hate about those people, is that they come from countries that hate black people.
And all of them who come to St.Lucia are covert white racists.
They have no regard for black people in their homeland.
So how should we feel remorseful when the police officer was doing his job.
By the way I have white friends.
So I cannot be racist.
Naa you are the real racist, the one who judges everything in life based on racial sterotype. In fact everyone alive on the planet has racism somewhere inside them, but if you have white friends there is no way you are a racist. lol
@"Doubting Thomas"
The original people ( Black People) have always lived harmoniously with everyone.
Racism and racists is a European construct. And they set it up to secure their survival on our forefathers' s planet.
Therefore you need to direct this to them.
As I said, I have white friends that I even allow in my house and sup with.
You A..ngry B..it.. you hate the whites so much yet you put your black ass in a WHITE mans counrty loving their negro woman where the whites rule? So this makes you a dumb idiot because you two are less of the majority. I always belive you are nothing but a boaster which makes you a fool.Sakway mal wat.
A the real cause of human rights abuse is always found to have a religion behind it. Skin colour is simply a victim of that crime. Gos, Allah and all the other idiots in mans mind have created this violent hatred in their blood.
How can you say that, people from countries that hate black people are you serious!
@ Boat lover...are You from a distant galaxy (or something?)
You need to ask your aliens in your alien world to hook you up with Earth.
I seriously hope this post was made as a joke, so much nonsense in it, you must be kidding.
You are IGNORANT! ALL countries have racism even St. Lucia! I am white and felt it towards me on the Island! You have to be racist!!!! When you use the words like "those people" who are those people??? All white people. QUIT talking about black and white you racist and treat others how you would like to be treated. We are ALL People, not Black and White!!!!!
I like how you responded... "I have white friends that I even allow in my house" that must make you a non-racist. When people start talking about color, like you did in your post, you are the TRUE racist. You need to look no further than the mirror to see what is wrong with people getting along in this world!!!
i know that the police officers at the island think they have the right to treat people any how but something is not right with this story. if the tourist suffered a heart attack and hospitalised would the hospital not have contacted the police or the hotel where he was staying. anyway those white people like to filmed people without their consent.
It is not illegal to film anyone in this country, permission or not.
I think, they should drug test officers like what was done to the school children. Or else this one is not releasing his pressure at home. Oops sorry!
Only one set of people want to make money from tourism. Obama has bloced all the money laundering and looks like things drying up. Russian money is gone because of low oil prices, Venezuela money is extinct and the ALBA thing is now broke. Seems like the police feeling the low money pressure. This is a very dangerous sign when people in authority will do this things to tourist, now can you imagine what they can do to us negs.
this officer is very ignorant on the whole.
#i can't breathe#
Cosign.
Majority on here cannot understand what you just posted.
How do you know what people can and cannot understand? Please be quiet if you have nothing good to say at all.
Police-la bien fet un chu-y.
Most police officers cannot get any other job...thats why they join the force...so what you get is the bottom of the barrel doing one of the most important jobs on the island...what do you expect?
St. Lucia has a lot of good officers....BUT on the other hand, THERE ARE TONS OF NINCOMPOOPS, WHO THINK THAT THEY ARE ABOVE THE LAW!!!!!Make an example of that officer...I have witnessed too many idiot officers manhandle people..C'mon now...Dissimo, report to Obama; America already has serious issues with our officers! Readers, don't make this a black and white issue...WE ALL KNOW WE HAVE TONS OF IDIOTS IN THE FORCE..ABOVE THE LAW JACKASSES! SUE THE RSLPF TO BANKRUPTCY..THEN THEY WOULD FIRE HIS USELESS IGNORANT BEHIND!
Very unprofessional and idiotic......dude tourism is our number one income earner.....the majority of our tourists come from the US.....couldn't u handle that better? Sadly when u mess up tourism for the vendors u will always have ur job to fall back on......im not surprised......abuse of power is the motto of most of them wamnabe officers
Mesier!! am not trying to condone what the wrong on the officer part if the allegation is true, but what have me baffled is the statement made by the British National!. she really know alot about the officer, She even know the hotel paying the officer , she know he harrassing local vendors, abien bon. ee say or Britishlucian lol twop parlay par bon. that's my take
Another imbecile on the police force ignorant to the max. I hope you all get rid of him ASAP .
Do we need to start canning some policemen here? We probably should start now. We need to save both our livelihood and integrity from the hands of such ignoramus cop.
Why are we bashing the police officer so much when we have not heard his side of the story.His version may show some new light on the incident and then we can judge.Is it because it is a white tourist? A white man spate in the face of a beach vendor for selling piton beer on the beach just last week people was not so hype up.
Hi B , you have stated Some Interesting Obervation ! However if Both Incidents are true : The tourist that Spate on the Vendor , should have been arrested , and Charged. 2 . The police officer should have been arrested and Charged . The law of the state , should be applied across the board / no one is Above the Law . The Police department, and the Government of Slu has Failed us All / by allowing the the tourist to free of prosecution . Oh , we bloggers , you included , post base on the information presented . We cannot wait for the other side of the story line . Time is of the essence.
Our leaders probably sitting and back and hoping we idiots(lucians) not pay attention to this story, so La Corbs and co., Merrick got us COVERED, JUST LIKE CARIBBEAN METALS.........
So we see where the police putting all their effort into , their private work, the crime lords in St. Lucia not hiring foreign security officers or private local officers. they hiring regular police. I know of hierarchy who He/she is protecting of the countries biggest dealers. How the hell can we protect our people. They will then come on TV just like out PM and cry and say they feel our pain. This is same thing Mary Francis has crying out for years. Well Lucians for the XMAS is WPC, please remember this when we are out partying and enjoying ourselves..
This is why this country will never go forward...Even tho Dissimo was recording the officer he still has no RIGHT to treat the TOURIST this way...Most jobs in SLU survive on the Tourism Industry and that's the shate you doing as an officer TO PROTECT AND SERVE
SUE RSLPF make an example out of him but let me guess nun much will done because he (the officer) is someone in high position friend
IN THIS DAY AND AGE, NOBODY DIDN'T pull out their phones and yelled 'worldstar' or 'hts' at least? abeh, and y are they protecting this officer's identity. i want the tourist to bring cnn, nbc and even fox in this....these policemen need to stop with the abuse. but if they dont give a shit about locals, y wud we expect them to care about tourists?
Dumb officers always doing something like that destroying the phone what if he was video taping you how could you prove it. Idiot.
these little dry uneducated police in st. lucia bring them to the u.s they would not even servive a night on the streets of new york. they would curl up in a corner with their thumbs in their mouth, begging to go back home. they need some serious and real training.
But u in NY Protesting the killing of Eric Garner. Be careful u might be next.
@ Sue... I suggest you continue with presenting your begging bowl to the residents of NY.
Because you have no clue what the hell you just said there.
there's always two sides to a story. some of us are to quick to cast blame. smfh
idiots have one side! why break the phone? the tourist attacked him? what is his legitimate reason?
Name one lucian that own a hotel or a marina all of them is white and dont think their profit is going back into the economy.
Not all of them are white my dear, do your research.
What does that have to do with this story!? Choops!
Police in St. Lucia have very fragile egos, in fact the bigger the gun the more weak the ego. They have a brutality that is just under the surface of their skin. If you rub them the wrong way and you cold find yourself in Hell. Don't dare take them to court because you might regret this. Most of them are like wild animals in Africa, especially the big bad hippos.
The way I see it if none of ull wasn't there don't assume, not every tourist is good and I wonder when ull will stop kissing theasses cause we blacks can be tourist too.
Now its a tourists let's see how the authorities will deal with this situation as nothing ever happens when locals report incidents of abuse by police.
I hope they fire his ass..I don't know how some of these so called officers got to be officers...some of them hv absolutely nothing required to join the force
I think there is more to this story.
Lemmie hear what shate the commisioner have say about that
What commissioner?...Never realized we had one.
Some police officers feel that once they join the force they are the Prime Minister, that they have a power over all who pass through or live on the island. It is a type of madness. This is going to prove that the island is not a safe place to visit when law enforcement means savagery by those in charge, this gave the island two black eyes.
These police officers lack decorum, peoples skills and most of them behave like they are above the law. They are a bunch of bullies. I do hope an example is made of him.
It may seem this officer is clueless about how integral the tourism sector is to the survival of our economy. Man you need to be schooled. You also need some anger management classes.
Mind this negative word-of-mouth don't cost you an extra paying job and the hotel it's credibility.
An officer? With shit like that happening down the road might be our of a job with plenty others. Smfh
THESE POLICE OFFICERS ARE VERY IGNORANT ON THE ISLAND. IT'S NEVER ALL OF THEM.
But these guys need some serious training on how to deal with the public, AM SORRY !! and as the report says he has a reputation and locals have complained about him.
I think the authorities should investigate this matter and if there seems to be wrong doing on the part of the officer he needs to be disciplined.
SEEMS TO ME THEY DON'T RESPECT THE LAW THEM SELVES. HOW CAN THEY ENFORCE IT THEN?
HE SHOULD BE CHARGED FOR ASSAULT AND DAMAGE TO PROPERTY!!
The police officer was wrong for doing what he did
Police gone wild.....While some officers strive to maintain a respectable image of policing, others are there to destroy that image.....EXPEL THE MONGREL FROM THE FORCE.
Hahahahaha @ mongrel. That is truly how some of them behave. They so damn IGNORANT!!
He needs to resign and send him to jail for 65 years. It could have been my father. Why is he getting paid from a 3rd party anyway to do his job.
If what the witnesses say is true, shame on you, what a bad reflection on the entire police force. It only takes one bad apple to spoil the whole bunch.
I feel sorry for the good cops out there.
sorry that story doesn't sound complete...seems like some details are missing...probably they were both belligerent? I know some officers are very unprofessional but I would hate to believe an officer just attacked the man for something so simple. I will withhold comment until I hear the police side of the story
wdmc.............lucia gone wild.......
There is a great misuse of police power in St. Lucia. And we fail to discipline our abusive officers. There are many incidents where officers uses excessive force just to show that they have a greater power over an individual. This need to stop. We depend on our tourism industry now more than ever. we cant afford this kind of incident to be repeated. The officer need to be penalize.
This unprofessional behaviour should not be tolerated. Some police officers think that once they join the police force and wearing the uniform. they rule the world . They become dictators . This man( tourist ) should take legal action against this officer, cut short his vacation and file a report with the relevant authority when he returns to the U S. As for the officer, he should be FIRED and sent to count grains of sand on that same beach
wow!
allegedly my ass i believe he did it where there is smoke there is fire just so a tourist will make up a story so .marigot is a tourist destination and thats how you treating one cause u thought he was video tapeing you. if you feel he was video tapeing you all you have to do is politely ask him not to its that simple you have no right to get physical with the tourist so far as to destroy his personal goods and when people get physical with yall police yall want to arrest people for assault ,so its ok for people not to assault yall but yall can assault decent law abiding people for what ever reason just cause you have some type of authority which you abuse. in case you havent noticed somewhere down the line these tourists paying your little salary and others to so dont f*** it up for others if you want to f**** it up for your self.look he wanted to stay for five months who knows he may never come back and also not suggest saint lucia to others if this shit gets on trip adviser it will paint another bad picture and minister of tourism i hope you say and do something abt this and also you mr commissioner i think yall should station that officer as a security guard in a hole by himself cause he doesnt know how to deal with people
Thanks for your Post - Very Informative - and Well Packaged . We as a people, should always Remember: where and how our Bread is Being Butter-ed . If this news clip is True - the Situation should have been handle Differently . Oh ! Ew , I agree with you : This officer should be Stationed - in the interior of the Island , faraway from any Contact With Any Tourists .
Some St.Lucian men are too damn ignorant. They have no clue what the word HUMILITY means. They take it as sign of weakness which is so stupid because they think they too macho and big and know it all. He could have simply warned the tourist that he did not want his picture taken. Some men just tooooo damn INYOWAN!!!!!!
Well, Well, Well...that "peanuts" compared to the scores of Black American Men that the US racist white police officers are killing with impunity.
I DON'T CARE!!!
It's almost like a miracle, if AB has anything good to say...pure nonsense! AB, your ASS is jealous of the amount of SH*T coming from your mouth...jeez! AB....Absolute Bullsh*T...we get it...
Thanks for the laugh.
I thought you were a performing clown 🙂
Two sides to a story
The US police kill several people a year, regardless of their race. It's a police issue not a race issue, people screaming racism are so quick to ignore the other killings I'm sure most have never heard about the white man who was killed by a black cop while he was naked and kneeling down. Why not? Because it doesn't feed the hype so it got buried in a corner of the internet. People need to get out of the mentality that the colour of their skin dictates their lives because its your attitude that truly dictates your life.
u can kiss yr job goodbye officer
TRUST ME THEY SHOULD FIRE THIS MAN, HE DOES NOT BELONG IN THE FORCE...THE MOTTO IS TO PROTECT AND SERVE...
one month suspension without pay, take away 3/4 quarter of his vacation days too and a nice transfer to dennery or something. That's how you punish them
why of all places is Dennery you suggesting to transfer the officer? is Dennery the breeding ground for out of the way persons?
This is scary when the police behave like the should be residing in Golden Hope.
Wow
U c dem police officers they need dicipline
Umm, not flattering
Witnesses should have whipped out their phones and captured the altercation. Evidence such video footage seems to be the only way victims of police brutality are likely to get justice these days.
If the vendors have the legal right to be on the beach, they should install hidden cameras and video capture the officer as he harasses them and take the footage to their association and lawyers.
Not surprised
But when actual crime happening in the area they couldn't be bothered.
Bunch of useless, power craving idiots
Sue his ass and the RSLPF.
We want the entire story.