BREAKING NEWS: Tourist allegedly attacked by police officer on Marigot Beach

A 65-year-old American tourist was allegedly verbally and physically abused by a male police officer on the Marigot Beach, sometime yesterday afternoon.

Richard Dissimo, who hails from Utah, United States has been on vacation in St. Lucia for about two weeks. Dissimo was filming the sunset, on the Marigot Beach yesterday, when he was allegedly attacked by the male police officer.

Susan Beckwith, a British citizen who witnessed the incident, told St. Lucia News Online (SNO) today that the officer was highly unprofessional and that the victim is very shaken up by the incident.

Beckwith said, “The officer literally pushed him (Dissimo) and grabbed his phone and started telling him how dear you video me and the tourist said to him, sir I am videoing the sunset.”

The officer allegedly broke the tourist’s phone in the process and chased him off the beach.

Beckwith said she recalled the police officer saying to Dissimo, “get off the beach,” while a few St. Lucians were saying to the officer, “Kool out gasa you can’t do this to a tourist.”

She said the police officer who usually patrols the Marigot Beach, may have felt that the tourist was indeed videoing him, because it is alleged that the officer would harass local vendors on the beach.

It is also alleged that one of the hotels pays that particular officer to get vendors off of the beach. Beckwith said vendors have also complained about the officer’s behaviour towards them.

The 65-year-old American tourist was recently released from the Victoria Hospital, after suffering from a heart attack. He had plans to stay in St. Lucia for five months.

The matter was reported to St. Lucia Hotel and Tourism Association (SLHTA) and the Royal St. Lucia Police Force (RSLPF). Dissimo also plans to make a report with the Police Complaints Office.

The Marigot Police Station declined to comment on the incident. When contacted, the police press office said they were not aware of the incident.

