BREAKING NEWS: Three persons suspected of committing suicide in St. Lucia

The St. Lucia police is investigating three separate cases of suspected suicide.
Two of the incidents occurred in Dennery and the other in Castries.
Below are the reports from the police’s press office:
Suspected Suicide at Gadette, Dennery
Police were summoned to the scene of a suspected suicide at Gadette, Dennery, on Wednesday, September 20, 2017.
Kurt Arnold Remy Mason, a forty two (42) year old resident of Gadette, Dennery, originally of Micoud, was found suspended by the neck from a ceiling, by a family member, about 6:30 p.m. He was last seen alive about 6:00 a.m. of the same day.
A post mortem is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on Friday, September 22, 2017.
The circumstances surrounding the death are currently under investigation.
Suspected Suicide at Grande Ravine, Dennery
Lazarus Alexander, a forty six (46) year old resident of Grande Ravine, Dennery, was admitted to the St. Jude Hospital, on Monday, September 11, 2017, after having allegedly ingested a noxious substance.
On Monday, September 18, 2017, he succumbed and was formally pronounced dead about 11:50 a.m.
A post mortem examination was conducted, which revealed that he died as a result of multiple organ dysfunction, secondary to alleged paraquat ingestion.
The circumstances surrounding the death are currently under investigation.
Suspected Suicide at Maynard Hill
Police were summoned to the scene of a suspected suicide at Maynard Hill, Castries, on Wednesday, September 20, 2017.
Nakyshka Edgar, a sixteen (16) year old resident of Maynard Hill, was found at her residence, suspended by the neck. She was conveyed to the Victoria Hospital, via ambulance, where she was pronounced dead by a medical practitioner, about 5:05 p.m.
A post mortem examination is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. today, Thursday, September 21, 2017.
The circumstances surrounding the death are currently under investigation.
Why do people blame the PM for every single thing that happens in the country? We need to see past this stigma that government is responsible for every single problem in the country and focus on what we as
individuals can do to reach the people who are giving up on life. Or are we so consumed with ourselves that we can't even see that there are troubled people both young and old that need our time,care,prayer or aid??
every day it gets harder. everyday
I would which heaven they all going to if it's the heaven at Vigie at the cemetery!! These people are very selfish! Because there is a lot of strength in taking you own life!! Because I may have the strength to deal with my situation but I don't and will never have the strength to take my own life!! They all were thinking about their own self!
aa sa'c cah allay uh??
You people make me so sick on how you tie every god damn thing around politics stupid fools
....
MR PM THE PEOPLE NEED YOU THATS THE REASON THEY VOTED FOR YOU PUT ST LUCIA FIRST!
Where is that comment coming in my god some persons just can't look or talk beyond color, persons just committed suicide have a heart
aa, whats going on in st lucia the pm should help the poor people out it getting too much for them.
Who said they were poor you monkey!
Your life is not yours to take. Whatever you are going through, it is temporary. It too will pass.
Oooh my gosh, so so sad...may their souls rest in perfect peace, may the good lord give their friends and family strength to endure such tragedy.....my sincere and heart felt sympathies goes out to their friends and families