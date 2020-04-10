BREAKING NEWS: Three injured in horrific Vieux Fort accident (video)

Don't Miss

By MERRICK ANDREWS, St. Lucia News Online staff
April 9, 2020

(St. Lucia News Online) — Three male individuals were hospitalised Thursday evening as a result of a motor vehicle accident in La Ressource, Vieux Fort, a fire official confirmed.

The Crash Hall and Vieux Fort fire stations responded to the call at 6:55 p.m., the official said.

The accident involved a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a car.


The two occupants of the motorcycle sustained serious injuries.

The driver of the car, who was the sole occupant, was also injured.


All three persons were transported to St. Jude Hospital. Their current medical conditions are unknown.

We will provide more details as this information becomes available.

 

