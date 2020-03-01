Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

BREAKING NEWS: Three cases of coronavirus confirmed in St. Barthélemy, Saint Martin

March 1, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share4K
4K Shares


(SNO) – Three cases of the feared coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in the French island of St. Barthélemy (St. Barts) and French Saint Martin, the Agence France-Presse (AFP) has reported.

The cases were confirmed by the Institut Pasteur Laboratory of Guadeloupe which is conducting tests for the virus.

The cases involve a resident of St. Barthélemy and his visiting relatives, the Agence Régionale de Santé (ARS) confirmed in a press release on Sunday.

Reports are that the person is confined at home in St. Barthélemy and under daily surveillance but his health is not of concern to authorities.

His parents are isolated in the Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital in French Saint Martin and are being closely monitored.

Their health is also not of concern, French authorities s aid.

According to the AFP, on Friday, the parents of the person from St. Barthélemy were leaving for Paris from Juliana international airport (located on the Dutch side of Saint Martin) when they were handed over to the French authorities because they presented symptoms of the coronavirus.

The laboratory in Guadeloupe confirmed that they were positive.

The couple had come to visit their son, who lives in Saint-Barthélemy.

The AFP is also reporting that there two other possible cases of the virus in Saint-Martin.

Samples are presently being processed.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share4K
4K Shares

Headline News

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.