BREAKING NEWS: Three cases of coronavirus confirmed in St. Barthélemy, Saint Martin

(SNO) – Three cases of the feared coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in the French island of St. Barthélemy (St. Barts) and French Saint Martin, the Agence France-Presse (AFP) has reported.

The cases were confirmed by the Institut Pasteur Laboratory of Guadeloupe which is conducting tests for the virus.

The cases involve a resident of St. Barthélemy and his visiting relatives, the Agence Régionale de Santé (ARS) confirmed in a press release on Sunday.

Reports are that the person is confined at home in St. Barthélemy and under daily surveillance but his health is not of concern to authorities.

His parents are isolated in the Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital in French Saint Martin and are being closely monitored.

Their health is also not of concern, French authorities s aid.

According to the AFP, on Friday, the parents of the person from St. Barthélemy were leaving for Paris from Juliana international airport (located on the Dutch side of Saint Martin) when they were handed over to the French authorities because they presented symptoms of the coronavirus.

The laboratory in Guadeloupe confirmed that they were positive.

The couple had come to visit their son, who lives in Saint-Barthélemy.

The AFP is also reporting that there two other possible cases of the virus in Saint-Martin.

Samples are presently being processed.

