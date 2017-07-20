BREAKING NEWS: Thieves empty Vieux-Fort business: “They took…. flour, rice, sweets, fries, raw chicken..”

Thieves plundered a business house in Vieux-Fort last night and some people living in the vicinity are perplexed as to how no one heard any noise coming from the building during the incident.
The incident has left its owner, Fitz Gerald Daniel, who made the discovery this morning (Thursday) frustrated and aggrieved.
His restaurant, Shanz Restaurant and Bar, located on New Dock Road, in the bottom floor of a building which is occupied by a family in its top floor, has grown into popularity over the years.
“They took everything… flour, rice, sweets, fries, raw chicken, money and a few other things,” Daniel lamented.
According to him, the thieves made their way into the business by breaking a metal door at the back of the building which had burglar bars.
“It is strange no one heard any noise…” Daniel said.
He said his building has been burglarised three times during its five years of existence, adding that on one occasion it was done by a few children.
So far no one has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Just last week a grocery shop located on Clarke Street, one of the busiest streets in Vieux-Fort, was burglarised.
Very sad that's the returns you get from your hard earn investment, however I urge you not to give up, just invest a little more in your own security cause trust me no one or no government will do it for you, so you can consider things like camera, alarms, etc.
