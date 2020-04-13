BREAKING NEWS: Texas-based St. Lucian students affected by COVID-19 seek donations to help pay rent

Share This On:

(St. Lucia News Online) — Charitable organisation, Children of Helen Alliance Inc., in alliance with the St. Lucia Consulate in Miami, are seeking assistance to raise money for eight Saint Lucian students in Texas affected by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The funds are to help pay the students’ rent for April 2020, the organisation said in an email.

“We here at Children of Helen Alliance Inc. do hope that this email finds you and your family well. In alliance with the St. Lucia Consulate in Miami, we are reaching out for financial aid for 8 St. Lucian students to help pay the April rent. The 8 St. Lucians are currently in the USA on foreign student visas and are attending Midwestern University in Texas.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family members who usually provide funds, are currently unable to do so, since many work in the hotel industry which has been drastically affected in St. Lucia. April rent is due soon, totaling $3,267.00. We are pleading for donations to help these students who have no family or alternate places to stay in the surrounding area. We know that times are hard and uncertain but we must have hope. ANY AMOUNT WILL DO AND WILL BE IMMENSELY APPRECIATED!!” the organisation said.

To donate, PLEASE CLICK HERE. In addition, donations can also be made using Zelle: phone number 1561-707-7394 or email [email protected]

Children of Helen Alliance, founded by Saint Lucian residents in Palm Beach, Florida, was incorporated on December 20, 2010, as a non-profit organization under the provisions of chapter 617 of the Florida statutes, with 501(c)3 tax-exempt status. The organization aims to empower children and their families.

To date, Children of Helen Alliance have given 39 scholarships to students in South Florida and provided over 500 school bags and school supplies to the needy children of Saint Lucia, according to the organisation’s website.