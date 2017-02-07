BREAKING NEWS: Teen who attempted suicide disappears

The family of the 16-year-old-student of the Choiseul Secondary School who ingested the herbicide, Gramoxone a month ago, say they are trying to locate his whereabouts.

According to family members, the last time they saw him was about two weeks ago when he came at his grandmother’s home to collect his school bag, accompanied by a female social worker, who promised to get back in touch with them a few days later, but never did. They say she did not tell them under whose care he will be placed.

Donald Clery of Banse, Laborie, ingested the substance at his grandmother’s home with whom he was living at the time. As it relates to his health, his family said the doctor told them that his kidneys are affected.

“I don’t know where my grandson is…. I want to see him,” Donald’s grandmother, Anna Clery grieved.

Jennifer Clery, Donald’s sister said: “No member of the family knows the whereabouts of my brother. He has abandoned us…”

His uncle added that he has tried many times to reach him via his cellphone but to no avail.

Upon being discharged from the hospital, Donald did not returned to his grandmother’s home, but instead went to live with, Shermain Joseph, a family friend.

According to Joseph, she took him in because she was very concerned about his well-being.

She said after spending a few weeks with her, Donald went to Micoud at some friends and promised to return the same day but he never did.

She said the Department of Human Services has failed the young man, adding that it was aware of certain problems Donald was experiencing but did not take immediate and decisive action.

“The system has failed him,” she said.

Some of his close relatives and friends who know about his social life also felt that the system failed him. According to them, he was failed by his school, his family and the Department of Human services who were in a position to help him before he had attempted to commit suicide.

When contacted the Department of Human Services for comments on the matter, St. Lucia News Online was told that the matter is confidential.