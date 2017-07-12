BREAKING NEWS: Teen fined thousands of dollars for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition

Eighteen-year-old Kerlan Leon has been fined a total of $22,000 for the possession of a Mac-11 firearm and 11 rounds of ammunition.

Leon was sentenced in the Gros Islet First District Court today, Wednesday, July 12.

The Gros Islet resident, who is represented by lawyer Lorne Theophilus, had pleaded guilty on June 19, 2017 to the possession of an illegal firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

In court on Wednesday, he was fined $15,000 for the firearm possession charge and $7,000 for the ammunition possession charge.

Law enforcement sources told St. Lucia News Online that Leon is scheduled to begin payment of the fines on August 31, 2017. In default, he will spend six months in prison. It was not immediately clear how long he was given to pay off the fines.

The court also ordered him to keep the peace for the next three years or spend six months in prison if he breaks that order, as well as to be enrolled in an educational/skills programme – spearheaded by the supervision of the probations office/department.

Police said the teen was arrested around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14 during a routine police patrol on Chapel Street, Gros Islet.

Initially, the police reported that he was caught with a Tec-9 firearm.