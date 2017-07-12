BREAKING NEWS: Teen fined thousands of dollars for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition

Eighteen-year-old Kerlan Leon has been fined a total of $22,000 for the possession of a Mac-11 firearm and 11 rounds of ammunition.
Leon was sentenced in the Gros Islet First District Court today, Wednesday, July 12.
The Gros Islet resident, who is represented by lawyer Lorne Theophilus, had pleaded guilty on June 19, 2017 to the possession of an illegal firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.
In court on Wednesday, he was fined $15,000 for the firearm possession charge and $7,000 for the ammunition possession charge.
Law enforcement sources told St. Lucia News Online that Leon is scheduled to begin payment of the fines on August 31, 2017. In default, he will spend six months in prison. It was not immediately clear how long he was given to pay off the fines.
The court also ordered him to keep the peace for the next three years or spend six months in prison if he breaks that order, as well as to be enrolled in an educational/skills programme – spearheaded by the supervision of the probations office/department.
Police said the teen was arrested around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14 during a routine police patrol on Chapel Street, Gros Islet.
Initially, the police reported that he was caught with a Tec-9 firearm.
So send him jail what u getting out of this smh y'all think jail helps kids or teens they get beaver because they know how it stay and if I can do it again they so I live that they going to out him in something to better his life style than jail
We need to pray more and love our fellow brothers & sisters. To much young ppl especially our young men are lost. Sad.
So finally the police know the difference between a MAC-11 and a TEC-9. smh.
6 months ??????
If you don't learn from them you will never learn. Put down the damn guns and find something constructive to do
What about jail time! Doesn't possession of an illegal firearm carry a fine and confine penalty??? This system is so twisted! I realized whenever certain lawyers are involved in cases of this nature,the accused normally gets of with a slap on the wrist!
Lawyer..........Lorne.