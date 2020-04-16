Don't Miss

BREAKING NEWS: Suspected suicide in Soufriere

By St. Lucia News Online staff
April 16, 2020

(St. Lucia News Online) — A family is in mourning in Ravine Claire, Soufriere following the death of a man in a case of suspected suicide.

The man, estimated to be in his late 60s or early 70s, allegedly drank a poisonous substance this morning, according to reports.

He was taken to St. Jude Hospital where he passed away this evening.

A resident told St. Lucia News Online that the alleged circumstances surrounding his death came as a shock.

The resident said the man was a “vibrant Seventh-day Adventist”.

No further information is available.

