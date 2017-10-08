Over 400,000 unique visitors, advertise with St. Lucia News Online, email us today at [email protected]

BREAKING NEWS: Police investigating gruesome death scene in Corinth

By SNO Staff
October 8, 2017
Law enforcement sources have confirmed that police are investigating a suspected suicide report in Corinth, Gros Islet.

The victim, Paul Fanis, 57, of Corinth, is suspected of committing suicide by hanging, at his residence on Sunday morning, Oct. 8.

Emergency services received the report at 6:30 a.m.

Sources told St. Lucia News Online (SNO) that the scene was one of the most gruesome that they have ever seen and the first responders may have to get counselling.

According to reports, the deceased was decapitated. It is possible for the neck to snap and cut during hanging.

A resident said the deceased, well known as ‘Paul, is a man that “does everything”.

More details later.

 

25 comments

  1. Amie dodo
    October 8, 2017 at 8:09 PM

    Poor jab its so sad may he rest I r I p

  2. Kent's whirl
    October 8, 2017 at 6:08 PM

    Well , my fellow Lucian , the autopsy will determine how the head came off....and whether the rope plus his weight and the height contributed.... Let's not jump to conclusion just because we can...I suspect lost of you do not read so have no idea of what can possibly happen.... And yes person can kill another and stage it to look like a suicide ....but trust a train investigator would smikr a rat

  3. Anonymous
    October 8, 2017 at 5:01 PM

    Oh boy. Jean Ste. Licie ignowan wee!
    Weh! Weh! Weh! Massiay!

    May he Rest In Peace

  4. karma
    October 8, 2017 at 4:12 PM

    The man was a heavy person .he was with his family down stairs when he told them he coming and went upstairs and they heard something drop when they look they see the body Without head .he had gotten news that his illness had no cure Dr couldn't do anything for him..so he hung himself.

  5. Wow
    October 8, 2017 at 4:07 PM

    Omg.. is this mr fanis with the burgundy pickup?!?!

  6. Lawana Charles
    October 8, 2017 at 3:10 PM

    Some of u really need to read n educate urselves before posting on social media...condolences to the family

  7. Anonymous
    October 8, 2017 at 2:47 PM

    I need to see that to believe that's a suicide.

  8. jook bois
    October 8, 2017 at 2:46 PM

    depends on the kind of rope and his weighty i think. anything is possible to happen. a fishing line can cut off your hand so easily depending on the size of the fish and its strength. sometimes we have to look at things at all angles and again we always think that people are all well and dont have problems but sometimes somewhere deep within that person lies something that they want no one else to know about. they hate shame . then again we will never know people can only assume. his problem is gone now. hope that god can forgive this man. may his sou rest in perfect peace

  9. Solver
    October 8, 2017 at 2:21 PM

    Both

  10. Anonymous
    October 8, 2017 at 2:11 PM

    It seems you people can't read or just love being detectives??? The report said, "According to reports, the deceased was decapitated. It is possible for the neck to snap and cut during hanging". Obviously the neck was cut by the rope of whatever he used, depending on his weight or the force his body was dropped with.

  11. Anonymous
    October 8, 2017 at 1:40 PM

    slash his throat n hang him.. easy for the head to decap

  12. sharon terrell
    October 8, 2017 at 1:20 PM

    That not a suicide and the man head was decapitated,St.lucia thats a homicide,Suicide by hanging and after the suicide he dead,right,so how he cut his head after.Well it must be a spirit decapitate him whiles he on the tree,STUPIDNESS.

  13. Bullshit
    October 8, 2017 at 1:10 PM

    How the deceased was decapitated and this is a suspected suicide.... Wow

    • Jason
      October 8, 2017 at 1:42 PM

      It is possible for the head be decapitated from suicide caused by hanging. The report says it is a suspected suicide caused by hanging.

  14. Anonymous
    October 8, 2017 at 12:58 PM

    Fishy

