BREAKING NEWS: Police investigating gruesome death scene in Corinth

Law enforcement sources have confirmed that police are investigating a suspected suicide report in Corinth, Gros Islet.

The victim, Paul Fanis, 57, of Corinth, is suspected of committing suicide by hanging, at his residence on Sunday morning, Oct. 8.

Emergency services received the report at 6:30 a.m.

Sources told St. Lucia News Online (SNO) that the scene was one of the most gruesome that they have ever seen and the first responders may have to get counselling.

According to reports, the deceased was decapitated. It is possible for the neck to snap and cut during hanging.

A resident said the deceased, well known as ‘Paul, is a man that “does everything”.

More details later.