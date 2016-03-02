Police: Trouya woman was found seated in awkward position

PRESS RELEASE – Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 25-year-old Bianca Felix of Trouya, Gros-Islet.

According to reports, on Wednesday, March 2, 2016 about 2:52 p.m. Felix was discovered lifeless in her room, seated in an awkward position. A scarf was found tied to the ceiling.

Felix was transported to the Victoria Hospital where she was pronounced dead by a medical doctor.

A post mortem has been scheduled for Thursday, March 03, 2016.