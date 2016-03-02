Police: Trouya woman was found seated in awkward position

PRESS RELEASE – Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 25-year-old Bianca Felix of Trouya, Gros-Islet.
According to reports, on Wednesday, March 2, 2016 about 2:52 p.m. Felix was discovered lifeless in her room, seated in an awkward position. A scarf was found tied to the ceiling.
Felix was transported to the Victoria Hospital where she was pronounced dead by a medical doctor.
A post mortem has been scheduled for Thursday, March 03, 2016.
(100)(48)
Suicides are part of society.... they must happen.... a suicideless society is fictional..... we always believe we can fix every problem but that is not always possible.... a myriad of mental states is what society is about.... It has been proven that suicides happen in all walks of life..... no one is immune....
A sad fact!!
Only an a-- would write such non sense
So sad to hear....can u ppl remember a story about a suicidal woman who wants the public to hear her story?well this was me....thanks to sno and ppl i know of as well as strangers who gave me loads of advice....most of all thanks to the Lord God Almighty and my children....im a happy n free woman now..... no pain lasts forever.....God is bigger than any problems....may bianca's soul rest in peace...n may her family find comfort in the Lord and loved ones
Single parents can't always be there knowing all what a child suffers secretly .
I was sexually molested from age 3 - 14 years old by a close family member. I was told all kinds of things would happen to me if I told. I didn't know how to cope. I just existed. Church going family. ..went to school, came home, stayed in my room all day. no one took the time to see the I was withdrawn, depressed...looked good from the outside.
Attempted suicide at 12 yrs old and at 14. I didn't know how to tell anyone. I was afraid of my dad(he wasn't the one) and what he might do to me. I got blows for any and everything. I had acquaintances but no friends. At 14 I threaten to kill him if he touched me again . I decided to change who I was.
Everyone knew me for me but I knew me for someone else. Years after 4 children and a failed marriage I had to take years of therapy. Mothers be mother but be your kids first best friend. Be someone that they can come and talk to about any and everything. Develop it from birth.
Know your children so when something is wrong even if they don't say you can notice. You are their first teacher, friend, companion, lawyer. Don't let them grow up without hope. I found hope within myself. I took myself for help because I didn't want to be me. Some people cannot do it for themselves. They need someone to see through their pain. Parents can do that. Build strong self worth in your children. Let them know the meaning and the purpose of life.
I beg of you young mothers/parents, grow strong minded children cause it is not easy living in this dispensation. Let God be the center and foremost of your training of you children, because without is grace, we are nothing.
I pray for the family of this young lady and for all those who are contemplating giving up. DONT !!!! Get a new meaning to life. It is not at all going to be a bed of roses but it will get better. I was delivered so can you. May the sun shines on all and the Son shine through all....have a blessed day!!!
Good advice....never give up! Talk to someone!
Ok. I read the press release on the post mortem. But was a rape kit carried out? What about mouth swab? Fingernails? What if she was raped and the rapist staged the "suicide". Maybe I watch too much tv but too many times,once someone is gound hanging-the conclusion is suicide. RIP Biance Felix.
You people are hungry for rape stories .If she was raped would u cry out for a suicide note?
there is no way that was suicide. were there any bruises on her neck. did the scarf have a knot? how did she reach in the corner of her room? why were there scratches on her arm? one of the sisters was home wit her she never checked on her. come on that doesn't make sense. check under her nails for DNA
Bianca was depressed over a break up with her boyfriend. She couldn't accept that he wanted to move on.
sad. so sad. not everyone is strong enough to handle depression.
Well everyone has a choice in life,everyone has a different level of tolerance to everything.I wonder if anyone actually took some time to ask how she was doing when she was there but now shes gone ppl seem to be puzzled.It takes nothing from your day to take 10 or 5 minutes to seat and ask someone how things are going.The little u do with the ppl u see everyday can make a big change.
Depression is a silent killer, ppl may look ok but depression is a serious bitch! Not because she was always jolly, smiling the life of the party means she was happy she was just hiding trying to get away or forget bar the pain....she went jogging maybe to clear her mind have been suicidal and just dressed walked reached pigeon point attempting to jump into the ocean and after the walk just sat and cried any my situation pol don't know how ppl really feel....just sad she didn't change her mind or at least reach out to somebody
This is a murder no possibility of suicide. The fools should realize that her height don't fix the script that's why she was found in a sitting position
Let's see.
Depression is a disease it make sick you cant sleep .
en rouge the people are dying, what was the price........... something very dark is happening in st lucia. Jehovah God deliver us.
What does this have to to with eh rouge? Why does everything have to be about politics?
You're such a fool for pulling the political card
rip in peace young lady and may God comfort your family
Who goes jogging and then commits suicide! Very strange.
Maybe she was just trying to clear her mind
I agree...
you did not get it!
Now we can see the problem is not confined to man, woman nor mixed. It is a problem of people especially the young that their expectations in life are not being met or satisfied whether emotionally, physically or economically.
This is the sign of a broken society. We may not want to hear this but the main responsibility lies with our LEADERS. Leaders are the people who play the role to draw people to healing whether to church, councilor, economic prosperity etc.
Look how many boast about the size of the crowd at Dennery in a political rally. I am sure if the leader of that flock decided "let us all go to church or pray" it would happen. Instead these leaders use their influence to divide people, whether it is Chastanets vs Barnards or Police vs Police, Police vs mentally challenged, women vs men, grownup vs youth, civil servant vs people, government vs people etc. ect.
These smart people have long realised that they cannot conquer people en masse who are not divided so instead they use strategies to segment the population and divide and rule.
When another young life is lost you can hear them in the media talking all kinds of foolishness whether is an economic problem or a simple gros pwel. Fact is it doesn't matter and all these arguments are designed to divide even further. Non of these so called leaders will initiate research into the real causes because the longer it is left open the more confusion and division.
My sympathies goes out to the family of this young. It is the lost of another precious life. What are the leaders gonna do about it. Have a hotline ???? Choops. We need real solutions in this real world. What are we gonna do about the seemingly prevalent cancer scourge in our country.
Are our leaders going to solicit some help to find out the cause? Martinique did it and the banana industry was found to be the source. What we have here is a bunch of retards doing the least they can do.
Church and politics are the biggest dividers in the world. So shut up. U all go study psychology and have more problems of your own.
Young people are just weak and spoilt. They don't know how to work hard and struggle to get somewhere.
You can't just depend on our leaders to do all for us. We gave to try help ourselves.
We are helping ourselves by committing suicide. No help in sight! Do you not hear the cry of the people? Or is it that your head is stuck too high in some party A___?!
May your beautiful Soul Rest In iternal Peace.
jesus
There are people out there crying for family friends that are dying ; either from having cancer whatever disease , or a bad accident , and we out here taking our life's . Come on people
We are not sure what happened.
I am really pissed off at this insensitive comment, nobody knows why she did it, the Bianca I knew would slap sense into someone who contemplated suicide, she was wise beyond her years, and this being her end result means that she really and truly had to have hit rock bottom, she could have suffered a break down, anything is possible, leave the judging to the almighty and pray night and day that you will never know such pain.
You are right...very uncalled for statement!
This spate of suicide in St. Lucia should be a major concern to all St. Lucians. Why is this happening so frequently? Especially among young people? Something is definitely wrong. The relevant authorities should work assiduously towards addressing this social problem.
Its all because of the way we treat each other. No love in our hearts. Check on your friends and family show love cause u never know what they are going thru.
I AGREE WITH YOU SHABZ. 100%
SOCIETY HAS CAUSED US TO BELIEVE OR HAS ALLOWED US TO THINK THAT WE HAVE A CHOICE ONLY TO LOVE CERTAIN PEOPLE ESPECIALLY THOSE WHO FAVOR US. WE OFTEN TREAT PEOPLE BETTER DEPENDING ON THE OUTWARD APPEARANCE & SOCIAL STATUS. BUT IF WE LOVE ONLY THOSE WHO LOVE US, WHAT REWARD IS THERE IN THAT FOR EVEN SINNERS AND TAX COLLECTORS DO THAT. WE ARE NOT ONLY TO LOVE OUR ENEMIES AND STRANGERS BUT WE ALSO NEED DO GOOD TO THEM.
1 JOHN 3:18 DEAR CHILDREN, LET US NOT LOVE WITH WORDS OR SPEECH BUT WITH ACTION AND IN TRUTH.
A SMALL GESTURE CAN GO A LONG WAY. A SMILE TO A STRANGER, CHECK ON YOUR NEIGHBOR ONCE IN A WHILE, SHARE A LOAF WITH SOMEBODY, ASK A STRANGER ABOUT THEIR DAY AND ACTUALLY LISTEN FOR THE ANSWER. TOO MANY TIMES DO WE HAVE OUR FAMILY MEMBERS, FRIENDS, NEIGHBORS, CHILDREN COMMITTING SUICIDE AND OUR REACTIONS ARE THAT WE DIDN'T KNOW OR WE DIDN'T REALIZE. IF YOU DID KNOW OR YOU DID REALIZE THEN GOOD FOR YOU BUT WHAT DID YOU DO TO STOP IT OR TO HELP THE SITUATION? DO YOU HONESTLY THINK THAT YOU DID YOUR BEST?
WE ST. LUCIANS DON'T CARE ABOUT EACH OTHER, WE DON'T SHOW AFFECTION. WHEN THERE'S SOMETHING NEGATIVE IN THE MEDIA OUR REACTION SOMETIMES ARE RIDICULOUS AND HONESTLY DISGUSTING. WE ALWAYS BELIEVE WE KNOW THE CAUSE AND THE RIGHT CONDEMNATION. BUT WHERE IS THE SOLUTION?? HAVE WE EVEN TRIED. AT LEAST TRY SOMETHING AND THROUGH TRIAL & ERROR WE WILL GET CLOSE TO AND EVENTUALLY REALIZE A SOLUTION.
WE NEED TO REALIZE THAT WITHOUT LOVE WE ARE NOTHING AND THE ONLY TRUE AND PERFECT LOVE IS FROM GOD.
1CORINTHIANS13:1-3...1If I speak in the tongues of men or of angels, but do not have love, I am only a resounding gong or a clanging cymbal. 2 If I have the gift of prophecy and can fathom all mysteries and all knowledge, and if I have a faith that can move mountains, but do not have love, I am nothing. 3 If I give all I possess to the poor and give over my body to hardship that I may boast,[b] but do not have love, I gain nothing.
Something is wrong in this country we need to take a serious look at what is happening never before have we seen so many people taking their own lives prayer is powerful use it an to the powers that be red or yellow please thing of your people first
Its so sad when people commit suicide! 1 is to many. And I hate to say but its becoming a norm in St. LUCIA. We as St.Lucians must come together to stop this epidemic that's plaguing out country. Lets start with the work place, if we make it out duty to get to know our coworkers better. We can save a life. Coworkers sometimes decide not to talk to eavh other about their problems because of the GOSSIP TRAIL that follows . Bosses have to play their role also. Some Bosses all they care about is mobey,oney, money!! Let us take time to know and get to know each other better. So we can know when they're facing a load that's too heavy to handle! Let us bear each others burden, same as we're sharing the work load in the office. We might help save a life
The devil has nothing to do with that
If u don't know what u saying remain silent, because that's the work of the devil
NO????????????
Why lord.My sympathy to the family. Are we sure is she that take her own life it can be a wicked person that do that to the person child none of us know what happen but thy almighty he and he alone knows and the victim. R.I.P.P my child god's knows best.
Foolish people don't know that they will be born again to face the same problems they tried to run away from. There are lessons to be learnt, Karmic debts to be paid...and no shortcuts, no easy way out. We cannot run from ourselves!
Sorry abt wat happening ppl the devil wanna take control we hv too try n get closer to the most high we must pull thru no matter.bianca luv we didn't kno ur troubles its sad too many young ppl taking dey lives.rip luv
Possibly a homicide staged to appear as a suicide.
some ppl just fail to realise no matter how hard life is it never stays the same ppl don't
kill yourselves life is to sweet
RIP my girl
B I dunno Wat went wrong but u alone knew ur distress, sad u had to live soo soon .. may god be with u.. R I P Bianca
I was her prefect at secondary school this is really sad, it hurts me that suicide seems to be the first option for young people these days. I wish there were avenues in place to help people depressed or going through tramas. More has to be done public awareness...... something this is just sad.
R.I.P Bianca. May your beautiful soul rest in perfect peace.
Its very rare that young women take their life. Let's wait for the post mortem results.So much rape nowadays the men become professionals.
There's possibility that if someone put a gun to ur head with u standing on a chair with a rope around ur neck then kick the chair from under u is this suicide or murder we may never know.
R.I.P angel although i don't know this woman's background.. I can say to you it must've been something heavy on her to cause her or anyone else to take their own life,for the other commenters who stated that she had so many co-workers nd no one helped you don't know that for sure it may have been because she was hurting inside and had a happy exterior but i must say to you be your sister's/brother's shoulder when they need someone to lean on if someone is down and you are aware we can do something to help! No one should be so depressed to a point where they feel that taking there own life is their only option. Come on people we can reduce the suicide rate within our country and even the world.And also absolutely no one should make someone feel so bad about themselve so much so that they commit suicide.And be sure not to judge and make statements like "I hope is not for a man" only GOD and judge and will judge 🙂 . Rest easy beautiful.
None of us know what the young lady was going through.
To all you painful souls out there. Just keep breathing. It always seems like the end of the world. But time has a way of dulling the pain and making us stronger. Just keep breathing.
Its too late for bianca but remember keep breathing you never know whats behind the corner!
R.I.P angel must've really been something to drive this beautiful young woman to take her own life. We must not judge but instead extend condolences and try to reach out to our brother if we see someone not acting like themselves so that the suicide rate could decrease not only here but world wide. We need someone to lean on.
GREAT Investigative Journalism.
wow ..so sad
Oh my. Y so many young people taking their own life. We all take our problems differently. The devil is working us out in different ways. We need more prayers. I no how the families r feeling rite now cause I wa once in that hurting situation. She alone no what her problems were. No more worries again. Mayhher soul rest in perfect peace
Here I am 22 years old now I wanted to commit suicide a several times but God knows best for me he prevented it am on my second pregnancy and my bf and I broke up I wanted to kill myself and my first child cause I was really hurt I gave this guy all my trust and promised myself to marry the man I have kids with and I just listened to myself I shared my problems with ppl now I go to deliverance every Thursday thanks unlord
God has a purpose and a plan for you. Don't give up
oh my girl have strength. your story really touched me and dont worry he will face his own karma. be strong.
Girl thank God, no matter how rough things may get seek help and pray don't ever give up. Stay strong for u children, u have a purpose here on earth God loves u, he will take care of u
My God what is going on? I hope it is not over a useless man.Rest in peace/
You sound useless yourself....You sound like another useless, disgruntled woman who always finds a way to blame men for their inabilities....
Bianca please tell me it's not true
I hope this is not true, soo many women working at Digicel , dont tell me that no one couldn't reach out or help. Please investigate thoroughly to ensure its also not a murder staged to look like a suicide. I pray for the family and await more news.
You don't always know your co workers problems, sometimes they decide not to talk abot it for fear of the gossip trail. Thats why the onus is on us as , to talk to coworkers build an out of office relationship and get to know them better. Especially some bosses all they care about is making money. Money is not all there is to life! . R.I.P Bianca
Petra pease dont be that gal