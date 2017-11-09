BREAKING NEWS: Suspected homicide in Gros Islet

A man has been found dead in a vehicle in Gros Islet.
Police officials are treating the death as a suspected homicide.
The deceased is believed to be a resident of La Clery, Castries.
According to a source, his body was reportedly discovered “on the back road by the beach leading to Pigeon Point”.
Police officials reported getting the news close to 1:30 p.m.
Information is sketchy at this time but we will provide more information soon.
This may be St. Lucia’s 50th homicide for the year
I don’t want to spew any hatred here but seeing the prime minister of the land has no sense of hurt or anger towards what is happening in terms of the escalating crime rate. 50 homicides and might be more and not even coming to address the situation. Yet he’s out of island more than he’s in to at least say something to the people is embarrassing and hurtful. This man doesn’t care about the people but for himself and his ego. I want to say to stlucian a it’s Time you guys come together to say no more to crime and people who would care less about putting people in power for their own personal gain. I couldn’t say this wasn’t going to happen since we all know he played politics with crime. This is what you get. Stlucia elected 17 ppl to lead the country and it will take all 17 to fight this epidemic. My friends are sceptical about coming to visit the island and it’s because of what they read about stlucia and how irresponsible the prime minister is portraying himself on a global scale. Have a blessed day.