BREAKING NEWS: Suspected homicide in Gros Islet

A man has been found dead in a vehicle in Gros Islet.

Police officials are treating the death as a suspected homicide.

The deceased is believed to be a resident of La Clery, Castries.

According to a source, his body was reportedly discovered “on the back road by the beach leading to Pigeon Point”.

Police officials reported getting the news close to 1:30 p.m.

Information is sketchy at this time but we will provide more information soon.

This may be St. Lucia’s 50th homicide for the year