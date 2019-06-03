Don't Miss
BREAKING NEWS: Suspected drowning at Marigot Bay

By MERRICK ANDREWS, St. Lucia News Online reporter/editor
June 3, 2019

The Marine Police Unit during a rescue operation several years ago. * File pic

Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was recovered from the waters of Marigot Bay today (June 3), law enforcement sources have confirmed.

The deceased is known by the nickname ‘Babylips’ and was originally from Canaries, according to a source.

Officers from the Police Marine Unit have since removed the body.

“[The] body was found this morning [Monday] by persons going out fishing,” the source said.

“He’s not a fisherman. He is a boat boy in Marigot Bay. He would help the yachts coming into Marigot Bay upon a buoy. That sort of thing,” the source added. “He was alive yesterday [Sunday]. He was at the event Vigie yesterday as well, so this must have happened last night when he was returning from Vigie to Marigot Bay.”

Marigot police received the report at about 6 a.m., another source reported.

No additional information was available. We will provide an update soon.

