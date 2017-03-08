BOSL
BREAKING NEWS: Suspect in Ciceron homicide in police custody

By SNO Staff
March 8, 2017

17125124_10206799265499646_242408520_nThe male suspect in the killing of Sophia Edwards in Ciceron, Castries on March 5, 2017 has turned himself into police custody, police have confirmed.

The suspect turned up at the Central Police Station in Castries last night, police said. It is not clear if he was accompanied by a lawyer.

Police said there has to be an “identification procedure” before any charges are considered.

Edwards, 31, of Ciceron, Castries was  allegedly stabbed in the neck by her boyfriend after 12:45 p.m. last Sunday – her birthday.

 

