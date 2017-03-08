BREAKING NEWS: Suspect in Ciceron homicide in police custody

The male suspect in the killing of Sophia Edwards in Ciceron, Castries on March 5, 2017 has turned himself into police custody, police have confirmed.
The suspect turned up at the Central Police Station in Castries last night, police said. It is not clear if he was accompanied by a lawyer.
Police said there has to be an “identification procedure” before any charges are considered.
Edwards, 31, of Ciceron, Castries was allegedly stabbed in the neck by her boyfriend after 12:45 p.m. last Sunday – her birthday.
Finally. The piece of ...in custody.