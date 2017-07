BREAKING NEWS: Storm no longer a threat to Saint Lucia

TROPICAL STORM WATCH HAS BEEN DISCONTINUED FOR SAINT LUCIA.

TROPICAL STORM DON WEAKENS AS IT MOVES WESTWARD TOWARD THE WINDWARD ISLANDS.

AT 11:00 AM TODAY THE CENTRE OF TROPICAL STORM DON WAS LOCATED NEAR LATITUDE 11.5 DEGREES NORTH, LONGITUDE 58.0 DEGREES WEST OR ABOUT 231 MILES OR 428 KILOMETRES EAST SOUTHEAST OF SAINT LUCIA.

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS HAVE DECREASED TO NEAR 40 MPH OR 65 KM/H WITH HIGHER GUSTS. LITTLE CHANGE IN STRENGTH IS EXPECTED BEFORE DON MOVES THROUGH THE WINDWARD ISLANDS.

TROPICAL STORM DON IS MOVING TOWARDS THE WEST OR 275 DEGREES AT 20 MPH OR 31 KM/H. THIS GENERAL MOTION IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THROUGHWEDNESDAY. ON THIS TRACK, THE CENTRE OF DON IS EXPECTED TO MOVE ACROSS THE WINDWARD ISLANDS LATER TODAY OR TONIGHT.

TROPICAL STORM FORCE WINDS CURRENTLY EXTEND ABOUT 35 MILES FROM THE CENTRE. TROPICAL STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS AND TROPICAL STORM WARNINGS ARE IN EFFECT FOR GRENADA AND SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES.

SMALL CRAFT OPERATORS AROUND SAINT LUCIA ARE ASKED TO EXERCISE CAUTION WHEN VENTURING FAR FROM PORT. SEA BATHERS ARE ALSO ADVISED TO EXERCISE CAUTION.

THE SAINT LUCIA METEOROLOGICAL SERVICES WILL CLOSELY MONITOR THE PROGRESS OF TROPICAL STORM DON.

THIS IS THE FINAL ADVISORY ON TROPICAL STORM DON.

E. FRANCIS

METEOROLOGIST

SAINT LUCIA METEOROLOGICAL SERVICES