BREAKING NEWS: Stabbing/chopping incidents in Castries city

St. Lucia News Online (SNO) has received reports of two separate wounding incidents in the city of Castries this afternoon.
The first incident, allegedly a chopping, is reported to have occurred around 5 p.m.. The victim was picked up at the M&C drug store and transported to hospital.
The second incident, a stabbing, occurred around 5:13 p.m. on Chaussee road. A witness told SNO that two males, wearing red shirts, were seen running away from the scene and that “one was carrying a weapon”.
No further details are available, but we will provide more information as it becomes available.
Yeah M F red shirts. Every body seeing red these dayszot pere.
City life. Give me country.
We're #1 (in choppings) !!!!!.