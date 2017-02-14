COURTS
St. Lucia News Online, the largest online newspaper in St. Lucia. Over 1.8 million page views PER MONTH, almost one million visits PER MONTH, and up to 400,000 unique visitors PER MONTH. E-mail our advertising department: sluadvertising@gmail.com
BOSL

BREAKING NEWS: Stabbing/chopping incidents in Castries city

By SNO Staff
February 14, 2017

breaking_news-si_St. Lucia News Online (SNO) has received reports of two separate wounding incidents in the city of Castries this afternoon.

The first incident, allegedly a chopping, is reported to have occurred around 5 p.m.. The victim was picked up at the M&C drug store and transported to hospital.

The second incident, a stabbing, occurred around 5:13 p.m. on Chaussee road. A witness told SNO that two males, wearing red shirts, were seen running away from the scene and that “one was carrying a weapon”.

No further details are available, but we will provide more information as it becomes available.

(4)(0)
Share41
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 41
Copyright 2017 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

3 comments

  1. Anonymous
    February 14, 2017 at 6:52 PM

    Yeah M F red shirts. Every body seeing red these dayszot pere.

    (1)(2)
    Reply
  2. AH
    February 14, 2017 at 6:30 PM

    City life. Give me country.

    (3)(0)
    Reply
  3. MR COCO
    February 14, 2017 at 6:25 PM

    We're #1 (in choppings) !!!!!.

    (0)(3)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.