BREAKING NEWS: St. Vincent and the Grenadines is now COVID-19-free

By St. Lucia News Online
March 27, 2020

(St. Lucia News Online) — St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Health Minister Luke Browne announced Friday, March 27 that the island is to date, free of cases of the dreaded coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

Brown said the island’s only confirmed coronavirus patient has now recovered.

He said the patient did a repeat test which turned out negative.

The health minister also announced that a total of 31 tests came back negative.

Among the 31 is a patient who was isolated at the Kingston Flu Clinic. He said the ministry released the latest information on testing Thursday night. SEE VIDEO BELOW OF THE ANNOUNCEMENT:

