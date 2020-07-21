BREAKING NEWS: St. Lucia’s ‘Monkey’ strikes again with firearm theft

By MERRICK ANDREWS, Staff Reporter

(St. Lucia News Online) — It was grand theft auto, then handling stolen goods, then breaking the government-sanctioned curfew — now it’s something else.

Francis Lalanne, popularly known as ‘Monkey’, of Corinth, Gros Islet is in trouble with the law again, adding to his lengthy criminal record.

He was slapped with several charges in connection with the theft of a firearm and ammunition belonging to a female Customs officer.

Corporal Ann Joseph, press officer of the Royal St Lucia Police Force, told a press conference on Tuesday, July 21 that Lalanne was found with the stolen firearm when Gros Islet Police Station officers searched him in Corinth.

He was then charged with theft and possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Reports are that Lalanne stole the firearm from the officer’s vehicle.

He is currently in police custody until August 27, 2020.

Lalanne is notorious for being in trouble with the law. Below are some reports from his alleged crimes.

Breaking curfew

Two men, including Lalanne, were arrested and charged in March 2020 for breaking the government-sanctioned 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew enacted to fight the spread of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19). They were charged under the Emergency Powers (Disasters) (COVID-19) (Curfew) Order of 2020.

Olson Arthur of Rodney Bay, Gros Islet was the other person who got in trouble with breaking the curfew.

The men were arrested in separate incidents in Gros Islet Town and Rodney Bay, around 2 a.m. on a Friday. They were granted bail scheduled to appear in court on June 10.

Handling stolen goods

Lalanne was before the courts in late October 2017, charged with handling stolen goods. Notably, he was in court in August 2017, charged with theft and preparation of a crime.

Reports indicate that Lalanne was found with laptops allegedly stolen from several vehicles in Pointe Seraphine. At the time, the Logos Hope ship was docked nearby.

Grand theft auto

Lalanne, who is in his 50s, was granted bail in July 2017 after police recovered 26 vehicle keys, two alarm remotes, and 68 key tags at his Balata residence, according to HTS.

“He was also charged with theft after being accused of breaking into a vehicle belonging to a senior civil servant in June this year and stealing an Ipad. Lalanne last appeared in court on October 20th, for a sufficiency hearing on those two charges. That matter was adjourned to January 2018,” HTS reported.