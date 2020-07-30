(PRESS RELEASE) — On Thursday, July 30, 2020, the Ministry of Health and Wellness received results of a positive COVID-19 case. (see video statement below the article from the chief medical officer)

The individual is an 86-year-old male patient with a history of diabetes, high blood pressure, investigated for prostate cancer, and a history of surgery two weeks ago.

He was transferred to the Respiratory Hospital on July 26, 2020, with fever and shortness of breath. He is presently in the Intensive Care Unit at the Respiratory Hospital for management and care.

The team has commenced investigations and contact tracing to establish the source and contain transmission. Updated information will be provided as received.

This new case brings the total number of cases reported to 25 — 22 of these cases have fully recovered and 3 patients remain in care at the Respiratory Hospital. A total of 2,968 tests have been conducted to date.

As we manage new cases and investigate possible contacts, the public is advised to take

personal responsibility to protect themselves and their families. We advise on responsible

behavior without unnecessary panic.

The public is advised that all protocols are still in place including the reduced numbers for public transportation and protocols for private sector establishments.

These also include the use of face masks in public and maintaining safe physical distance from others.

The five Respiratory Clinics remain open to facilitate anyone with respiratory signs and

symptoms or concerns. The 311 Hotline is also available where concerns and questions can be addressed.

We continue to advise on the importance of maintaining the standard recommendations for infection prevention and control which include:

– – regular handwashing with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer where soap and water are not available.

– – cover mouth and nose with disposable tissues or clothing when coughing and sneezing.

The Ministry of Health will continue providing further updates on COVID-19. For more information please contact the Office of the Chief Medical Officer or the Epidemiology Unit, at 468-5309/468-5317, respectively.