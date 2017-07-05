BREAKING NEWS: St. Lucians arrested for allegedly shooting pregnant woman and boyfrend in Canada

St. Lucian nationals have been implicated in a Canada home invasion on Tuesday morning (July 4) in which a 19-year-old-pregnant woman and her 2o-year-old boyfriend were shot several times while in bed, according to police and media reports.

Police said the woman was shot in the chest and shoulder while her boyfriend was hit in the leg and hand.

Police said the victims were hospitalised with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Two children who were sleeping in another room at the time of the invasion were not injured, police said.

The 11-week-old fetus was unharmed, police said.

On Tuesday, July 4, 2017, at 8 p.m., police arrested Toronto residents McKenzie Seraphin, 32; Tola Paul, 32; and Edsel Augustin, 29.

Several St. Lucians living in Canada contacted St. Lucia News Online (SNO) on Wednesday and pointed out that all three men are St. Lucian nationals.

“Three St. Lucians just got arrested in Canada for trying to kill a pregnant woman and her boyfriend and they are well known too, from Castries, smfh,” said one of the persons who contacted our newsroom.

Police and media sources in Canada have told SNO that St. Lucia natives are among the suspects but could not be specific.

Police said all three men were charged with careless storage of a firearm, careless storage of ammunition, two counts of attempt murder, two counts of pointing a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorised possession of a firearm, use of firearm during commission of an indictable offence, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, two counts of discharge firearm with intent to wound or endanger life, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted rirearm, use firearm during commission of an indictable offence, and possession of a firearm obtained by crime.

They were scheduled to appear in court on Wednesdy morning, July 5.

According to media and police reports, shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, three masked men, wearing masks and dark clothing, allegedly entered an apartment unit of a building on 2757 Kipling Avenue, Rexdale, a Toronto district, armed with handguns, and shot at the sleeping couple multiple times then fled the area.

Police suspect the shooting was gang related and a retaliation for a previous home invasion. The victims appeared to have been targeted and nothing was taken from the apartment, police said.

The male victim was placed under arrest, because according to reports, he was known to police and was wanted for various offences including attempted murder, home invasion and robbery.

The woman was not arrested.

Note: Special thanks to CP24 reporter Chris Herhalt for information.