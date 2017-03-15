BOSL
COURTS
BREAKING NEWS: St. Lucian woman charged for money laundering in Grenada

By Office of Commissioner of Police, Grenada
March 15, 2017

PRESS RELEASE – A St. Lucian national, who was nabbed during a police operation on Monday 13th March, 2017 has been charged with three counts of money laundering, two counts of attempt to commit a crime, to wit fraud by false pretense and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

22-year-old Kishael Conchon, presently residing at Grand Anse, St. George appeared in Court on Wednesday 15th March, 2017 after a quantity of fake ATM cards, MoneyGram and Western Union transfer receipts along with other items were found in her possession.

Conchon was granted bail in the sum of 30-thousand dollars with two sureties.

She is due to reappear at the St. George’s Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 16th March, 2017.

16 comments

  1. Sheena
    March 16, 2017 at 9:18 AM

    She friends with St Vincent Jammy? Yall day come! Yall been wirking behind the scenes long time! Cause i see yall is friends on facebook!

  2. Faith
    March 16, 2017 at 9:12 AM

    Her name should be pronounce"cochon "🐷

  3. Anonymous
    March 16, 2017 at 9:08 AM

    WOW SHOCKED! IT"S A DISAPPOINTMENT TO SEE ANOTHER YOUNG LIFE RUINED.

  4. g.w
    March 16, 2017 at 8:39 AM

    Her new name now is Kishael Cochon cause she disgusting st lucia name

  5. god
    March 16, 2017 at 8:08 AM

    Hypocrites. Stop acting like yall dont know the crime rate is high.

  6. Smh
    March 16, 2017 at 8:03 AM

    Shameful. So young and you throwing your life away.

  7. Anonymous
    March 16, 2017 at 7:54 AM

    Young People don't want to wait before they start making big money, that's the problem

  8. Me
    March 15, 2017 at 10:28 PM

    St.lucia is the new Nigeria

  9. Bella
    March 15, 2017 at 10:19 PM

    What the f@#$ kisheal doing lord they send u to study and that u doing...I am disappointed in u big time

  10. Upset much
    March 15, 2017 at 10:17 PM

    Sar bien led. At this young you already a pro.

  11. watermark
    March 15, 2017 at 10:10 PM

    How did we get into this situation??? all of a sudden we making headlines regionally for crime...

