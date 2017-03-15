BREAKING NEWS: St. Lucian woman charged for money laundering in Grenada

PRESS RELEASE – A St. Lucian national, who was nabbed during a police operation on Monday 13th March, 2017 has been charged with three counts of money laundering, two counts of attempt to commit a crime, to wit fraud by false pretense and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.
22-year-old Kishael Conchon, presently residing at Grand Anse, St. George appeared in Court on Wednesday 15th March, 2017 after a quantity of fake ATM cards, MoneyGram and Western Union transfer receipts along with other items were found in her possession.
Conchon was granted bail in the sum of 30-thousand dollars with two sureties.
She is due to reappear at the St. George’s Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 16th March, 2017.
(16)(5)
She friends with St Vincent Jammy? Yall day come! Yall been wirking behind the scenes long time! Cause i see yall is friends on facebook!
Her name should be pronounce"cochon "🐷
WOW SHOCKED! IT"S A DISAPPOINTMENT TO SEE ANOTHER YOUNG LIFE RUINED.
Her new name now is Kishael Cochon cause she disgusting st lucia name
Hypocrites. Stop acting like yall dont know the crime rate is high.
Shameful. So young and you throwing your life away.
Young People don't want to wait before they start making big money, that's the problem
St.lucia is the new Nigeria
Wow!!! U beat me to me it.
U beat me to it.
What the f@#$ kisheal doing lord they send u to study and that u doing...I am disappointed in u big time
I'm also disappointed as well Bella, I spoke with on Sunday
Sar bien led. At this young you already a pro.
She's no pro cause she got caught...
How did we get into this situation??? all of a sudden we making headlines regionally for crime...
Lawlessness is rampant oover here but not elsewhere.