BREAKING NEWS: St. Lucian who stabbed sisters multiple times in Dominica caught!

(St. Lucia News Online) — A Saint Lucian man who stabbed two sisters, including the mother of his child, in the village of Grand Fond, Domnica, is now in police custody, according to police and media reports.

Reports are that the suspect, 29-year-old Casy K. Joseph, was caught in bushes above Rosalie, a community on the east coast of Dominica — close to where the incident took place. It is not clear who caught him.

Joseph is reportedly from Bexon, Castries in Saint Lucia but had been living in Dominica for a number of years.

The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force, in its initial release on the stabbing incident, reported that the stabbing took place at 3:15 p.m on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Grand Fond.

The police said Joseph allegedly inflicted multiple stab wounds on his partner, 23-year-old Tricia Valentine and her 17-year-old sister Jolisa Dublin, both of Grand Fond. He then fled the scene.

The sisters lived at the same home where the incident occurred.

Police said the sisters were transported to the La Plaine Health Centre then transferred to the Dominica China Friendship Hospital where they were admitted in stable condition.

A relative had told St. Lucia News Online that Tricia’s six-month-old son was at home at the time the stabbing occurred, but he was not hurt.

“They meet her on top of the baby in a pool of blood and my lil sister was outside — like she was running — in a pool of blood. They both got several stabbed wounds. His girlfriend got seven including one in her chest. My lil sister [got] 22 on her back and all over. My mom said they are stable,” the sister, who wished not to be named,” she said.

The sister added: “My lil sister told my mom he said he will kill my little girl — she’s 10 — and my other sister.”

She further disclosed that her sister and the suspect has had a rocky relationship.

Asked if she knows the motive behind Sunday’s attack, she said: “No, but he always talks about killing my sister and he also said he killed people in St. Lucia. He always abusing the girl. Mom reported him how many times.”