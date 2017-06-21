Advertisement
COURTS
BREAKING NEWS: St. Lucian arrested after drug bust on cruise ship

By SNO Staff
June 21, 2017
breaking_news-si_A St. Lucian is among three Caribbean men arrested in Belize on Tuesday, June 13 in connection with a drug bust on a cruise ship, according to media reports.

The St. Lucian has been identified as Jamal Nathus Celise. He was arrested along with two nationals from St. Vincent and the Grenadines Derson Frank and Renaldo Kerron Roberts.

The trio were aboard the Norwegian Escape cruise ship which was docked at Harvest Caye in southern Belize.

According to Belizean authorities, security officers from the cruise ship searched the cabin of Frank, 30, of St Vincent and found about two kilos of cocaine.

Frank then disclosed that Roberts and the St. Lucian were in on the drugs deal.

The security officers then alerted the Belize police who arrested all three and charged them on two counts of drug trafficking.

They have been remanded at Belize’s central prison.

Copyright 2017 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
5 comments

  1. Far away in thought
    June 21, 2017 at 1:49 PM

    How many of you really heard the vincy snitch. I work for the same company. He may just be guilty by association. Or maybe he really was involved in the drug trafficking too. Every NCL employee knows that thorough cabin inspections are carried out all the time. Greed is a very dangerous thing. Working for a steady salary and yet you involved in a violent trade that destroys other people. Come on now, he is not the first to get caught ip in something like that. Ncl may not atoo hiring lucians, but American port authorities may implement restrictions that hurt not only Lucian but all other Caribbean crew members. Every time I hear of one of these stories it pisses me off. If u working on a cruise ship u not that hungry. Amh

  2. What goes around comes all the way around
    June 21, 2017 at 1:16 PM

    Y u snitching tho bruh....dammmmmm...its sad that another Lucian got caught up in it....keep ur head up whoever u are lusian friend..i don't know u but it sucks that they sold u out....u did the crime so u gotta to the time but don't give up for a second....life goes on..stay up

  3. That's wisdom
    June 21, 2017 at 1:13 PM

    Now their the cruise ship will think twice before hiring st.Lucian's and the rest of the Caribbean after so much of employment,

  4. whatisthis
    June 21, 2017 at 1:06 PM

    Frank is an informer

    • Poule Foo
      June 21, 2017 at 1:41 PM

      Frank is preparing to get a favorable sentence from the judge. The drug business is a dog eat dog... that's why many die young. The St. Lucian was playing the game without knowing the rules.

