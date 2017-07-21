BREAKING NEWS: St. Lucia strikes historic gold medal at Commonwealth Youth Games!

St. Lucia has won a historic gold medal at the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games in The Bahamas.

Julien Alfred won St. Lucia’s first gold medal in a sprint event at a major championship by taking the girl’s 100m final in 11.56 seconds.

She had earlier won her heat in 12.02 and her semi-final in 11.80 seconds.



Alfred, who trains in Jamaica, placed fifth in the under-18 girls 100m finals at this year’s Carifta Games in Grenada. Her time was was 11.90 after running 11.89 in the preliminaries.

She is a former student of the Ciceron Primary School and the Leon Hess Comprehensive School. She also represented the Survivors Track Club in St. Lucia.



See video of her golden race below: