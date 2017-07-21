Going Places Travel, call one of our travel advisors today! Castries (452-3282); Vieux Fort (454-9100); Rodney Bay: 452-2151.

BREAKING NEWS: St. Lucia strikes historic gold medal at Commonwealth Youth Games!

By SNO Staff
July 21, 2017
St. Lucia has won a historic gold medal at the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games in The Bahamas.

Julien Alfred won St. Lucia’s first gold medal in a sprint event at a major championship by taking the girl’s 100m final in 11.56 seconds.

She had earlier won her heat in 12.02 and her semi-final in 11.80 seconds.

Alfred, who trains in Jamaica, placed fifth in the under-18 girls 100m finals at this year’s Carifta Games in Grenada. Her time was was 11.90 after running 11.89 in the preliminaries.

She is a former student of the Ciceron Primary School and the Leon Hess Comprehensive School. She also represented the Survivors Track Club in St. Lucia.

See video of her golden race below:

3 comments

  1. Anonymous
    July 21, 2017 at 1:29 AM

    Great job

  2. sharon terrell
    July 21, 2017 at 1:21 AM

    Wow this brought tears to my eyes.Congratulations Julien,you made Your country proud.Wow.Thats a home run.

  3. Gundamfatpig
    July 21, 2017 at 1:18 AM

    Well done!

