BREAKING NEWS: St. Lucia records homicide #30

A 61-year-old man who died in hospital on Monday, July 3 after he was severely beaten, has been added to the island’s homicide record.

A post mortem examination conducted today, July 7 on the body of Julian ‘Norway’ Henry revealed that he died as a result of “subdural hematoma secondary to traumatic head injury”.

Henry was found barely conscious in his shack in Soufriere on Thursday, June 29.

He was transported to Soufriere Hospital via ambulance but was later transferred to St. Jude Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

A male and a female were taken into police custody for questioning.

It is alleged that Henry got into a fight with a female and a male intervened.

Relatives said Henry suffered from mental illness and was known to be troublesome.