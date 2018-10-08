BREAKING NEWS: St. Lucia police investigating assault of young girl in viral video

(SNO) — Saint Lucian authorities are investigating a viral video in which a female is seen beating and dragging her much younger sibling out of a residence onto a road, according to reliable sources.
The video, which appeared to have been recorded from a minibus with locals and visitors on board, surfaced on social media in Saint Lucia over the weekend. The incident reportedly occurred in Soufriere.
Law enforcement sources said the police are conducting the investigations and they have since notified the Division of Human Services as well.
The video has sparked outraged among members of the public who have called for the arrest of the female.
A police source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told St. Lucia News Online on Monday that the girl can be arrested for assaulting her younger sister.
The source said if “she caused any injuries she can be charged with harm or wounding depending on the extent of the injuries”.
There is also a second video in connection with the same incident that is circulating on social media. In this video, persons in the minibus are heard asking the young female, while she walks along the road with two younger girls, to explain what and why she had done. One of the persons in the video is heard threatening to post the video on Facebook.
an example need to be made out of this young girl so others WILL know such abuse is not tolerated. she showed no remorse for what she did to her sibbling. Its time that the laws of St Lucia be enforced in this country. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH..She is scaring this child for life..They also need to investigate, the parents and guadiant to see if she herself have suffered the same ordile..Incidents like that dont happen over night.
This is not a slap on the arm.This is Abuse.She should be arrested.
I am a mother of two and my heart aches for this little girl.This woman ought to be arrested and hauled before the courts.This is child abuse.This type of anger and abuse.It cannot be the first time she has done this.
i think the only reason why the lady recorded was because she was with some tourists. am sure this is going to show a bad light cause these tourist will tell others what they just saw. its such a shame
What on earth could this poor child have done to be treated like this. This a terrible excuse for a mother. After all mothers are suppose to love and nurture their babies. I believe in correction but this is straight up abuse. I know one thing if this was my child, i'd be having lunch in prison today because someone would be dead. Very disturbing!