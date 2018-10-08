BREAKING NEWS: St. Lucia police investigating assault of young girl in viral video

(SNO) — Saint Lucian authorities are investigating a viral video in which a female is seen beating and dragging her much younger sibling out of a residence onto a road, according to reliable sources.

The video, which appeared to have been recorded from a minibus with locals and visitors on board, surfaced on social media in Saint Lucia over the weekend. The incident reportedly occurred in Soufriere.

Law enforcement sources said the police are conducting the investigations and they have since notified the Division of Human Services as well.

The video has sparked outraged among members of the public who have called for the arrest of the female.

A police source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told St. Lucia News Online on Monday that the girl can be arrested for assaulting her younger sister.

The source said if “she caused any injuries she can be charged with harm or wounding depending on the extent of the injuries”.

There is also a second video in connection with the same incident that is circulating on social media. In this video, persons in the minibus are heard asking the young female, while she walks along the road with two younger girls, to explain what and why she had done. One of the persons in the video is heard threatening to post the video on Facebook.