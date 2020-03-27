Don't Miss

BREAKING NEWS: St. Lucia police arrest 2 for breaking ‘coronavirus curfew’

By St. Lucia News Online
March 27, 2020

(St. Lucia News Online) — Saint Lucia police have arrested two males for breaking the government-sanctioned 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew to fight the spread of the deadly coronavirus (CODVID-19), according to sources.

Olson Arthur of Rodney Bay, Gros Islet and Francis Lalanne, popularly known as ‘Monkey’, were identified as the persons arrested and charged under the Emergency Powers (Disasters) (COVID-19) (Curfew) Order of 2020.

The men were arrested in separate incidents in Gros Islet Town and Rodney Bay, around 2 a.m. Friday, sources say.

They were granted bail and are scheduled to appear in court on June 10.

