BREAKING NEWS: St. Lucia COVID-19 telethon raises $2.5 million

By MERRICK ANDREWS, St. Lucia News Online staff
April 12, 2020

(St. Lucia News Online) — Saint Lucia’s National COVID-19 Response Telethon today, April 12, 2020, raised $2.5 million — and counting.

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet made the disclosure on his official Facebook page Sunday evening.

The aim of the telethon is to raise funds to support workers on the front-liners, such as doctors, nurses, and law enforcement officials, as well as the vulnerable in society such as the poor and elderly.

“On behalf of all our COVID-19 front-line soldiers and the vulnerable in our society, who will benefit from the National Meals Programme, I say a sincere THANK YOU to each and every individual, business, group, investor and friends of Saint Lucia, who contributed to the success of today’s COVID-19 Response Telethon. So far, your assistance has helped raise EC$2.5 million and counting (the calls keep coming in),” Chastanet wrote.

“This is truly a testament to what we can achieve when we work together. Let’s continue the battle, by doing our part to keep each other safe, with the ultimate goal of defeating COVID-19.

“To our friends who may have missed the opportunity, the GoFundMe Campaign will continue to run for the next 30 days,” he added.

