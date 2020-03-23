Don't Miss
The partial scale down of all non-essential economic and social activities for a two-week period begins Monday, March 23 until Sunday, April 5, 2020. — Government of Saint Lucia

BREAKING NEWS: St. Lucia airports closed to arriving passengers

By OPM
March 23, 2020

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Government of Saint Lucia announces the closure of Saint Lucia’s airports to all incoming commercial and private flights effective 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020.

All airports will be closed to all incoming passengers until Sunday, April 5, 2020.

Aircraft facilitating departing passengers repatriating from Saint Lucia will be permitted. Air Cargo operations are permitted.

This is part of the government’s efforts to contain the spread or the importation of new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

The Government of Saint Lucia has already closed schools, imposed travel restrictions and scaled back non-essential services in an effort contain the disease.

