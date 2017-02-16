BREAKING NEWS: Soufriere toddler injured by flare gun explosion

A 20-month-old female from the town of Soufriere was injured last night (Feb. 15) a result of an alleged accidental flare-gun explosion, according to reliable sources.
The toddler was reported to be in stable condition at the time of posting this report.
She was taken to Soufriere Hospital then to St. Jude Hospital where she was treated for a wound to the chest. The injury is not life-threatening, according to medical sources.
The circumstances that led to the toddler’s injury were not immediately clear, as officials have indicated receiving various reports, some conflicting, according to sources.
However, unconfirmed reports reaching St. Lucia News Online (SNO) indicates that a close relative was playing with the flare gun while the toddler was on a chair when an explosion occurred.
Another unconfirmed report indicates that the flare gun fell, resulting in an explosion. It is believed that the ricochet hit the toddler.
A flare gun is a firearm that launches flares and is typically used for signalling, as distress signalling, for people at sea or from the ground to aircraft, according to Wikipedia.
It is not yet known if police have received a report of the incident.
SNO will provide more information as it becomes available.