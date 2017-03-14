COURTS
BREAKING NEWS: SLP plans mass demonstrations against DSH Project in its “current form”

By SLP
March 14, 2017
SLP rally in 2016.

PRESS RELEASE – The Saint Lucia Labour Party reiterates its opposition to the DSH project in its current form and is even more outraged at the proposed Phase 2 of the project which will include the Maria Islands.

The Party believes that if allowed to proceed, the projects will bring untold hardships on the people of the south in particular, as well as our fragile eco-system.

Accordingly, and as part of its sensitization programme the SLP has embarked on a series of Town Hall and Public Meetings island wide to bring the issue to the people. Meetings have already been held in Castries South, Babonneau, Vieux Fort North, Vieux Fort South and Dennery South the people appear uniform in their opposition to these projects. Other meetings are scheduled for Castries South East on:

 Wednesday March 15th, 2017 in Anse La Raye, Gros Islet and Vieux Fort South
 Canaries on Thursday March 16th, 2017
 Choiseul/Saltibus on Friday March 17, 2017
 Soufriere on Wednesday March 22nd, 2017
 & Bocage in Castries East on March 29th, 2017.

Having held successful national public meetings in Vieux Fort South and the Castries Market Steps, the Labour Party will continue mobilization with other meetings planned for Soufriere on Friday March 31st 2017 to be followed closely by meetings in early April in Vieux Fort North, Laborie and a second meeting in Vieux Fort South. The Party intends to thereafter take to the streets in mass demonstrations.

The Allen Chastanet led government has shown it is insensitive to the cries of the people of the country and appears determined to ram down the throats of our citizens without any meaningful consultation, major projects that can significantly transform the lives of the people. From leasing prime lands at $1.00 per acre to the destructions of our eco system at Maria Islands, the Prime Minister continues to show scant regard for the welfare of Saint Lucians

Even whilst Prime Minister Chastanet was assuring Saint Lucians that only a Framework Agreement existed and that negotiations were ongoing, the developer was already clearing lands though no DCA approval had been given and no Environmental Impact Assessment has been undertaken.

Mere weeks ago, the Prime Minister assured Saint Lucians that Sandy Beach would remain a Nature Park yet within a few days and without any consultation whatsoever he has publicly announced the desecration of not simply Sandy Beach but in addition, the Maria Islands. Even the cries of the St. Lucia National Trust have fallen on deaf ears with Prime Minister seemingly on a journey of no return.

The Saint Lucia Labour Party assures Saint Lucians that it will not stand idly by whilst the government literally gives away our land. This is not a partisan issue but instead one which will negatively impact the vast majority of Saint Lucians. We call on all right-thinking Saint Lucians to stand up for their country and to stand up for their children’s future.

For our part, the Saint Lucia Labour Party will do all within its lawful means to ensure these projects do not proceed in the manner the Prime Minister has described.

12 comments

  1. Down Hill
    March 14, 2017 at 12:58 PM

    With all that talk and protest why dont they take this to court. file an injunction in the courts to stop the project. to me i believe its just smoke with no flames. wont even leave my work to attend.

    (2)(1)
    Reply
  2. Corb
    March 14, 2017 at 12:58 PM

    Why do they have to make everything in this country about politics.
    I always said that if there wasa demonstration against the DSh I would attend seeing that the issues impacting the environment was an issue which would inpact everyone.

    Right now all I am seeing is political figures taking advantage of this to further their political gain.
    Why cant an anonymous demonstration organized, why does it have to be about politics, aren't thirany more NGO groups in this country.

    (4)(1)
    Reply
  3. CHRISTOPHER HUNTED DSH BABY
    March 14, 2017 at 12:56 PM

    When you are out there in opposition and the bills cant get paid. Stop taking mortgages and audis on your party's account.

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  4. humble
    March 14, 2017 at 12:47 PM

    To every action there is a reaction. Everybody want money in their pocket ching ching ching. I myself would LOVE a little change in my pocket BUT at what cost. We have to ask ourselves this question "this DSH Project... people " did they decide to come here to benefit" The people " or did they come here to benefit from the us. This land dont belong to us we have no right to sell it we are not SAINT LUCIANS we just happen to be born here "it's a privilege I'm sure. life is short.. How many of you reading this have 50+ years more to go the land remains though it is not ours to keep we have to protect it for coming generations. This project could be the best thing thing that happen to St. Lucia i don't know only time will tell. One thing I want to Say to the opposition i know your job is to oppose do what you have to do but at de end of the day Majority rule or those who disapprove

    (1)(1)
    Reply
    • humble
      March 14, 2017 at 12:57 PM

      (0)(0)
      Reply
  5. Anonymous
    March 14, 2017 at 12:32 PM

    Once is SLP and not National Trust then I NOT IN THAT........... This thing should not be politicized period!!!

    (9)(5)
    Reply
    • Odd
      March 14, 2017 at 12:49 PM

      Truthfully speaking...if they make this a political ball game..then st.lucia has more direction-less, mindless, lacking of vision, incapable of decision making, follow the leader type of idiotic types than i initially thought.

      (2)(2)
      Reply
    • SLU Observer
      March 14, 2017 at 12:59 PM

      Agreed. ... then SLP leader lost the election and disappear for months ...DSH has giving them ammunition to destabilize the present administration. ..All of them converging- Kenny-Alva Baptist - Musa- etc ... we need genuine concerned citizens to protest . PERIOD !!!!

      (2)(2)
      Reply
  6. 132132132
    March 14, 2017 at 12:20 PM

    One word comes to mind: spineless.
    The SLP administration had the project on their desk first and could have played "offense" with it. Unfortunately, now, all you do is play defense by criticizing the other side.
    You should have lead the way but there again, it's easier to criticize the one that is getting it done (or trying to). You prefer "staying in the shade while telling the one in the blazing sun how to get his job".

    (7)(7)
    Reply
  7. Anonymous
    March 14, 2017 at 12:11 PM

    It's too late PM already made up his mind

    (2)(7)
    Reply

