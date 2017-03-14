BREAKING NEWS: SLP plans mass demonstrations against DSH Project in its “current form”

PRESS RELEASE – The Saint Lucia Labour Party reiterates its opposition to the DSH project in its current form and is even more outraged at the proposed Phase 2 of the project which will include the Maria Islands.

The Party believes that if allowed to proceed, the projects will bring untold hardships on the people of the south in particular, as well as our fragile eco-system.

Accordingly, and as part of its sensitization programme the SLP has embarked on a series of Town Hall and Public Meetings island wide to bring the issue to the people. Meetings have already been held in Castries South, Babonneau, Vieux Fort North, Vieux Fort South and Dennery South the people appear uniform in their opposition to these projects. Other meetings are scheduled for Castries South East on:

 Wednesday March 15th, 2017 in Anse La Raye, Gros Islet and Vieux Fort South

 Canaries on Thursday March 16th, 2017

 Choiseul/Saltibus on Friday March 17, 2017

 Soufriere on Wednesday March 22nd, 2017

 & Bocage in Castries East on March 29th, 2017.

Having held successful national public meetings in Vieux Fort South and the Castries Market Steps, the Labour Party will continue mobilization with other meetings planned for Soufriere on Friday March 31st 2017 to be followed closely by meetings in early April in Vieux Fort North, Laborie and a second meeting in Vieux Fort South. The Party intends to thereafter take to the streets in mass demonstrations.

The Allen Chastanet led government has shown it is insensitive to the cries of the people of the country and appears determined to ram down the throats of our citizens without any meaningful consultation, major projects that can significantly transform the lives of the people. From leasing prime lands at $1.00 per acre to the destructions of our eco system at Maria Islands, the Prime Minister continues to show scant regard for the welfare of Saint Lucians

Even whilst Prime Minister Chastanet was assuring Saint Lucians that only a Framework Agreement existed and that negotiations were ongoing, the developer was already clearing lands though no DCA approval had been given and no Environmental Impact Assessment has been undertaken.

Mere weeks ago, the Prime Minister assured Saint Lucians that Sandy Beach would remain a Nature Park yet within a few days and without any consultation whatsoever he has publicly announced the desecration of not simply Sandy Beach but in addition, the Maria Islands. Even the cries of the St. Lucia National Trust have fallen on deaf ears with Prime Minister seemingly on a journey of no return.

The Saint Lucia Labour Party assures Saint Lucians that it will not stand idly by whilst the government literally gives away our land. This is not a partisan issue but instead one which will negatively impact the vast majority of Saint Lucians. We call on all right-thinking Saint Lucians to stand up for their country and to stand up for their children’s future.

For our part, the Saint Lucia Labour Party will do all within its lawful means to ensure these projects do not proceed in the manner the Prime Minister has described.