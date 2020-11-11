BREAKING NEWS: SLASPA employee tests positive for COVID-19

By SLASPA

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority has received confirmation that an employee at its southern port has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now receiving medical attention.

As a precautionary measure and in keeping with the Authority’s, as well as national, COVID-19 response, all coworkers on the last shift who have been in direct physical contact are being tested, and have thus been asked to self-quarantine over the next 14 days. All common areas, as well as sections that may have been occupied by the employee, have been deep cleaned and sanitized.

Earlier this month, SLASPA fully activated its COVID 19 Sea Ports Management plan with included the implementation of the Personal Effects Appointment System at Castries Seaport in the first instance. After having evaluated the successful implementation of this initiative, the Authority will advance the roll out of the Personal Effects Appointment System at Port Vieux Fort to take effect on Friday, November 13, 2020.

All persons clearing personal effects items at Port Vieux Fort, will be required to call 285 1091 or 285 1175, Monday to Friday, between the hours of 9 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to schedule an appointment. The following information must be provided when booking an appointment:

▪ Bill of Lading # or Delivery Order #

▪ Customer Name

▪ Indicate Port for clearing

▪ Identification Card #

▪ Mobile Telephone #

▪ Vehicle Registration # for pickup vehicle

Persons clearing on behalf of consignees must provide an Authorization Letter along with a copy of the National Identification Card of the consignee. Additionally, an Identification Card of the person transacting business should also be presented. Customers without transportation can utilize the transportation service provider based at the port.

The health and safety of our staff, port workers and customers remain a top priority.

SLASPA continues to follow the required protocols established by the Ministry of Health and wellness and will ensure reinforcement of these protocols in all our operations.

