(St. Lucia News Online) — A midday house fire on Saturday in New Field, Dennery has left at least six people homeless, according to fire officials.

There were no reports of injuries.

A fire truck and an ambulance from the Dennery Fire Station responded to the incident at about 12 noon.

The 12’x15′ wood structure was destroyed.

The cause of the fire is not officially determined.

Investigations are still underway.

