VIDEOS: Shooting on Chaussee Road, Castries

At least two people have been shot on Chaussee Road, Castries tonight (Wednesday, May 22), according to reports.(See two videos below article)

Details are sketchy at this time, but reports have alleged that a shootout between the police and individuals in a white car resulted in at least two males sustaining serious injuries.

There were reports of the sound of multiple gunshots from high-caliber weapons. Videos on social media show two police pickup vans parked near the white car, surrounded by armed officers.

The area has been cordoned off by the police as they carry out their investigations as curious onlookers converge at a distance.

An eyewitness told our newsroom that an ambulance was on the scene and at least one individual was being attended to.

The shooting occurred in the vicinity of the Anglican school around 10:30 p.m., according to reports.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.

