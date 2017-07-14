UPDATE: Rodney Bay shooting victim identified

A man is in stable condition after being shot in Reduit, Gros Islet Friday afternoon, according to law enforcement sources.
The victim has been identified as medical doctor Michael Nelson, who is in his 40’s.
He was reportedly shot in the buttocks region during a robbery, sources said.
He was transported via ambulance to Victoria Hospital in stable condition.
The shooting occurred after 2 p.m.
You swear as if uwp is the cause of the shootings ,grow up and see the reality of society
Hermangild is the u.w.p's puppet .. cant do anything about the present crime situation .. the police force needs to be re empowered and impacs dealt with so that those damn criminals could be taken off the streets ( permanently) , never to return into civil society. We need the police and as long as impacs hovers over our heads there won't be much that we can do .. what a shame!! Hermangil?? ..hmmm . I doubt it
Volere
Unless we can get Impacs out the way the police will never be effective against crime. The police operates in fear. Mr. Hermingald you all promised to deal with Impacs within the first 100 days and the rest is history.The criminals are emboldened because of that. The Dpp. must move faster than that.
smh..we need operation restore confidence....bring back the squad.....
But those who won't care for their relatives, especially those in their own household, have denied the true faith. Such people are worse than unbelievers.
– 1 Timothy 5: 8
Oh lord put ur hands n foot for our st.lucia. Bring back our unity 😢😢
Night did not even come down yet and they already trying to take a life,some people leave their house for trouble.Whiles others go out to seek an enjoyable night.But unless our Minister of justice Hermangild Francis,do not apply draconian laws as a minister of Justice,then i don't know what to say again.Where are the Movable CCTV cameras.Where are the police to Patrol our Streets.Mr.Minister we need police in numbers not a handfull,to take down these gun swinging ClintEastwoods we have in St.lucia.Then we need a Terminator.Everyday is gun's,and is high time youll get some train German Shepherd police dog's to sniff out the gun's the drugs and them damn Crimjnals.And when will youll assign Police to the Hot-Spots.Am talking about the damn Slums,the Garrison the Ghettos.I dont know what to say again,And what youll giving SSU to do.They can do the Job, I know they can get this done.
You need German Shepherd, CCTV, The terminator, and the police in every hole, your list long Putus. When the prime minister come back write it down and give it to him
Gosh man!!!😣😣😣😣😣😣😣😣