BREAKING NEWS: Shooting in Marigot

Police are investigating a shooting in Marigot, Castries that has left one person injured.

According to reports reaching St. Lucia News Online (SNO), a young male was shot in the head around midnight.

His condition is unknown at this time, but eyewitnesses said he appeared to be “breathing” when the ambulance arrived.

The attack was reportedly carried out by two masked individuals, according to eyewitnesses.

Emergency services received the report at 12:25 a.m.