BREAKING NEWS: Shooting in Marigot

Police are investigating a shooting in Marigot, Castries that has left one person injured.
According to reports reaching St. Lucia News Online (SNO), a young male was shot in the head around midnight.
His condition is unknown at this time, but eyewitnesses said he appeared to be “breathing” when the ambulance arrived.
The attack was reportedly carried out by two masked individuals, according to eyewitnesses.
Emergency services received the report at 12:25 a.m.
ST. Lucia meed eyes every where, including law enforcement . we need to break this trend locate and eliminate the source. too many illegal guns on our streets.
AA! NO ONE HAVEN'T HAVE ASKED THE LORD TO PUT A HAND. IT LOOKS LIKE YOU ALL ARE REALIZING YOUR INVISIBLE DEITY AIN'T PUTTING A HAND BECAUSE IT IS NON EXISTENT.
U sound dumb AF....
Wow...another shooting. I hope this one does not baffle the police force like the those in Marchand. Sometimes I wonder why we have a police force here. It has gotten to the point where citizens no longer feel safe driving at nights or in the sanctuary of their own homes. It's time law abiding citizens arm themselves. The government need to revisit our gun control laws so citizens have access to firearms to protect their family and property.
Yes give every body guns ....smh. let the jungle mentality prevail. I'm beginning to believe that our problems are genetic in origin.