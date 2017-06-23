Advertisement
BREAKING NEWS: Man shot multiple times in Grand Riviere, Gros Islet

By SNO Staff
June 23, 2017
The victim on the ground surrounding by residents.

The victim on the ground surrounding by residents.

A male is reportedly in critical condition after being shot in White Rock, Grand Riviere, Gros Islet around 10:00 tonight, Friday, June 23, 2017.

The victim is an ex-convict who was released from prison a few years ago, according to law enforcement sources.

The victim was still breathing when the ambulance left with him, according to an eyewitness.

A dimly-lit video obtained by our newsroom shows the victim on the road surrounded by several persons.

“[The] shooting [I] believe it might of been a drive-by … just after Fitness Freaks Gym around 10:17 p.m… [The] guy [was] still breathing when ambluance left with him,” the eyewitness said.

A Corinth resident reported hearing about six shots and the sound of sirens shortly after.

“I heard when the shots burst and when the ambulance came, they responded very quickly. That’s very sad,” the resident told St. Lucia News Online. “After the body went away I heard a single shot less than two minutes [after].”

The circumstances surrounding the shooting is not yet clear.

This incident comes almost two weeks following the fatal shooting of Corinth resident, Seame Cherry, 27, also known as ‘Shem’ and ‘Snake Oil’.

Cherry was shot to death about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at Piat, Grande Riviere, Gros Islet.

No one has been arrested for his killing.

It was not immediately clear if both shootings are connected.

More details soon.

6 comments

  1. Putahandohlord
    June 24, 2017 at 12:13 AM

    All these police men we have eating our tax money running women playing big boy never put away not one case I hear of the police investigating that get solved , our police have serious issues

  2. Gademonk
    June 24, 2017 at 12:04 AM

    I think so too.

  3. Concerned Citizen
    June 24, 2017 at 12:01 AM

    Oh boy here we go again........what's wrong with those people! Damn man!!!!! Time to dust off thd gallows!!!!

  4. Lucian@heart
    June 23, 2017 at 11:19 PM

    OPERATION RESTORE CONFIDENCE PHASE 2 IS NEEDED RIGHT NOW MR PM.

