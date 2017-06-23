BREAKING NEWS: Man shot multiple times in Grand Riviere, Gros Islet

A male is reportedly in critical condition after being shot in White Rock, Grand Riviere, Gros Islet around 10:00 tonight, Friday, June 23, 2017.

The victim is an ex-convict who was released from prison a few years ago, according to law enforcement sources.

The victim was still breathing when the ambulance left with him, according to an eyewitness.

A dimly-lit video obtained by our newsroom shows the victim on the road surrounded by several persons.

“[The] shooting [I] believe it might of been a drive-by … just after Fitness Freaks Gym around 10:17 p.m… [The] guy [was] still breathing when ambluance left with him,” the eyewitness said.

A Corinth resident reported hearing about six shots and the sound of sirens shortly after.

“I heard when the shots burst and when the ambulance came, they responded very quickly. That’s very sad,” the resident told St. Lucia News Online. “After the body went away I heard a single shot less than two minutes [after].”

The circumstances surrounding the shooting is not yet clear.

This incident comes almost two weeks following the fatal shooting of Corinth resident, Seame Cherry, 27, also known as ‘Shem’ and ‘Snake Oil’.

Cherry was shot to death about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at Piat, Grande Riviere, Gros Islet.

No one has been arrested for his killing.

It was not immediately clear if both shootings are connected.

More details soon.