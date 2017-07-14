Going Places Travel, call one of our travel advisors today! Castries (452-3282); Vieux Fort (454-9100); Rodney Bay: 452-2151.

BREAKING NEWS: Shooting in Grand Riviere, Gros Islet

By SNO Staff
July 14, 2017
A male was shot in Grand Riviere, Gros Islet this afternoon, according to law enforcement sources.

The victim reportedly sustained three shots. His condition is unknown at this time.

The incident occurred between 3:30 – 4:00 p.m. near a popular bar and caused a pile-up of traffic in the area.

This is the second reported shooting for the day.

Around 2 p.m., a man was in Reduit, Rodney Bay during a robbery. He is currently in stable condition.

More details later.

3 comments

  1. Anonymous
    July 14, 2017 at 7:45 PM

    It seems the prime minister is three one doing these senseless acts. Yall stupid well. We need to think before reacting. Don't take matters into your own hands.

    Reply
  2. anonymous
    July 14, 2017 at 6:26 PM

    Where is the Prime Minister?

    Reply

