BREAKING NEWS: Shooting in Grand Riviere, Gros Islet

A male was shot in Grand Riviere, Gros Islet this afternoon, according to law enforcement sources.

The victim reportedly sustained three shots. His condition is unknown at this time.

The incident occurred between 3:30 – 4:00 p.m. near a popular bar and caused a pile-up of traffic in the area.

This is the second reported shooting for the day.

Around 2 p.m., a man was in Reduit, Rodney Bay during a robbery. He is currently in stable condition.

More details later.