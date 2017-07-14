BREAKING NEWS: Shooting in Grand Riviere, Gros Islet

A male was shot in Grand Riviere, Gros Islet this afternoon, according to law enforcement sources.
The victim reportedly sustained three shots. His condition is unknown at this time.
The incident occurred between 3:30 – 4:00 p.m. near a popular bar and caused a pile-up of traffic in the area.
This is the second reported shooting for the day.
Around 2 p.m., a man was in Reduit, Rodney Bay during a robbery. He is currently in stable condition.
More details later.
(0)(1)
It seems the prime minister is three one doing these senseless acts. Yall stupid well. We need to think before reacting. Don't take matters into your own hands.
Where is the Prime Minister?
Smfh everything is politics for you'll I'm getting sick of that