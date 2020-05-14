Don't Miss

BREAKING NEWS: Shooting in Dennery (+videos)

By St. Lucia News Online
May 14, 2020

The victim at the scene

(St. Lucia News Online) — A man was shot at the fisheries complex in Dennery Thursday morning, May 14, according to sources. (see videos below the article)

According to reports, the victim is known by the alias ‘Fra’.

He was reportedly shot in the head.

Dennery fire personnel responded at 10:45 a.m. and took the victim to the Dennery Hospital, a fire official told St. Lucia News Online. 

His medical status is unknown at this time.

A video on social media shows the victim laying on his side on the road, bleeding profusely from the head — his head and mouth moving slightly.

Another video shows emergency personnel preparing to take him to the ambulance.

No further details are available.

See videos of the scene (viewer discretion is advised)

BREAKING NEWS

