BREAKING NEWS: Shooting at Riverside Road

A man sustained a gunshot wound to the left leg at Riverside Road, Castries Friday morning, Sept. 29, according to law enforcement sources.

The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Timothy Charlemagne of Marchand, Castries.

The shooting occurred after 10 a.m.

Charlemagne was transported to hospital by ambulance.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting is not yet clear.

Riverside Road has been the scene of at least two other non-fatal shootings within the past two months.

