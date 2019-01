BREAKING NEWS: Shooting at Blue Coral Mall in Castries

(SNO) — Police are investigating a shooting incident in Castries around midday Monday that left at least one person injured.

Unconfirmed reports area that a young male was shot when he allegedly tried to rob a security guard at Blue Coral Mall.

An eyewitness told St Lucia News Online: “I witnessed them going out with him… Clutching his chest… Blood on the ground.”

Police officials meanwhile could not provide any other details but have promised to do so later.