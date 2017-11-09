BREAKING NEWS: Shervon Ashton was shot in the head, according to post mortem

A post mortem examination has confirmed that Bocage resident Shervon Ashton was the victim of violent crime.

According to law enforcement sources, the post mortem conducted by Dr. Wayne Felicien on Wednesday, November 8 has revealed that Ashton died as a result of traumatic brain injury caused by a gunshot wound to the head.

Ashton’s body was discovered with a visible wound to the neck on Tuesday, November 7, around 6 a.m., at Crown Lands in Bexon.

Investigations later revealed that he sustained two gunshot wounds including one to the head.

No one has been arrested to date.

Regarding the motive for the killing, police sources suspect that Ashton was used for gang-initiation.

According to sources, persons who wish to become members of a gang or become a senior member of a gang are sometimes required to commit a crime, including killing a random person.

Homeless, mentally-challenged or members of opposing gangs are persons usually targeted for gang-initiation killings, the sources said.

Relatives of Ashton have told the media that the deceased served time in prison twice and was treated for mental illness. He was also shot in the leg by police in 2013 after he allegedly brandished a machete when confronted by the lawmen who were responding to a suspected arson report.