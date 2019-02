BREAKING NEWS: Several injured in Bexon collision (+video)

(SNO) — A number of persons have been injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred in Bexon Thursday evening, according to emergency officials.

A car reportedly collided head-on with a minibus, trapping the driver of the car, who was eventually removed.

Emergency officials received report of the accident around 8:19 p.m.

The medical status of the injured were not immediately available.