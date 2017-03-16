COURTS
PHOTO UPDATE: Truck overturns in Sarrot

By SNO Staff
March 16, 2017
One of the injured persons.

Two persons were injured as a result of a vehicular accident in Sarrot this morning, according to information reaching St. Lucia News Online (SNO).

The accident involved a St. Lucia Distillers supply truck that rolled down a hill, an eyewitness told SNO.

The victims of the accident have been identified as Bertram Thomas, who is in his 50s, and Andy Emmanuel, who is in his 30s, according to information received from fire officials.

No further details, but we will provide you with more information as it becomes available.

17327875_334477290282290_1882784071_n
17328030_334477326948953_115864659_n

3 comments

  1. SIMC
    March 16, 2017 at 10:08 PM

    Get well soon guys!

  2. Yo
    March 16, 2017 at 4:15 PM

    Looks like jesus doesn't take the wheel at all.

  3. life is not fair
    March 16, 2017 at 12:31 PM

    Omg

