PHOTO UPDATE: Truck overturns in Sarrot

Two persons were injured as a result of a vehicular accident in Sarrot this morning, according to information reaching St. Lucia News Online (SNO).
The accident involved a St. Lucia Distillers supply truck that rolled down a hill, an eyewitness told SNO.
The victims of the accident have been identified as Bertram Thomas, who is in his 50s, and Andy Emmanuel, who is in his 30s, according to information received from fire officials.
No further details, but we will provide you with more information as it becomes available.
