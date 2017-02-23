BOSL
COURTS
UPDATED: Victim of Ravine Poisson accident identified

By SNO Staff
February 23, 2017

A male truck driver was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Ravine Poisson this afternoon.

The victim, 21-year-old Kern Richard of Monchy, Gros Islet, was trapped following a head-on collision between a Toyota Hilux pickup and an Isuzu MPR truck, according to official and eyewitness accounts.

Richard sustained injuries to the upper and lower right side of his body, the witness said.

He was transported to Victoria Hospital via ambulance, but his condition is unknown at this time.

The accident occurred around 3:30 p.m., near the Barre de l’Isle.

No further details available.

One comment

  1. Ruth Augustin
    February 23, 2017 at 4:35 PM

    There's no driving rules in st lucia to give the driver's points on their licenced if it happens more 3 times take their licences away from them.The reckless drivier need to think of others and themselves. I see vehicles as a loaded gun so drivers don't pull the trigger have Is thought for.your.lives and others.

    (6)(0)
    Reply

