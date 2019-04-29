BREAKING NEWS: Serious accident in Bexon

(SNO) — Three persons have been hospitalised as a result of a two-vehicle accident in Bexon on Sunday, April 28, 2019, according to law enforcement sources.

The accident involved a car and a pickup.

The two occupants of the car and the occupant of the pickup were transported to hospital by ambulance.

According to sources, the passenger in the car suffered a serious head injury, but the other victims appear to be stable.

Emergency officials received the report of the accident at 7:23 p.m.

