Don't Miss
Add us on Whatsapp, +1758 712 6700

BREAKING NEWS: Serious accident in Bexon

By SNO Staff
April 28, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
+1
0 Shares

(SNO) — Three persons have been hospitalised as a result of a two-vehicle accident in Bexon on Sunday, April 28, 2019, according to law enforcement sources.

The accident involved a car and a pickup.

The two occupants of the car and the occupant of the pickup were transported to hospital by ambulance.

According to sources, the passenger in the car suffered a serious head injury, but the other victims appear to be stable.

Emergency officials received the report of the accident at 7:23 p.m.

(6)(3)
Tweet
Pin
Share
+1
0 Shares
Copyright 2019 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.