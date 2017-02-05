UPDATE on Barre de L’isle accidents

At least eight people were injured in two separate traffic accidents on the Barre de L’isle after midnight, an official said.
The condition of the injured from both incidents are not yet known, but there were not immediate reports of death.
Minutes after midnight, emergency officials were contacted when a minibus and a motor car collided, injuring at least seven people.
So far, three of the injured have been identified as Mark Octalien, 47; Francis Lambert, 48; and Augustus Dolon, 44.
Emergency teams from Castries and Dennery responded.
Meanwhile, in the second accident, which occurred about two hours later, a motor vehicle with a male and female on board, reportedly ran off the road into a ditch, injuring the female.
Details surrounding both accidents were not immediately clear.
