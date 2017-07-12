BREAKING NEWS: Senator Jimmy Henry has resigned!

Jimmy Henry has resigned with immediate effect as a senator and as the Minister in the Ministry for Agriculture, Fisheries, Physical Planning, Natural Resources and Co-operatives.

Henry announced his resignation in a prepared video statement sent to the media just after 11 a.m. today, Wednesday, July 12, 2017.

In the one-minute-and-26-second video, Henry said “for reasons altogether personal” he has tendered his resignation with “immediate effect” from the Senate and as a minister.

He said due to “these personal matters at this time” he is unable to give the “attention necessary” to his ministerial duties.

Henry expressed his “deepest gratitude to the government of Saint Lucia, particularly Prime Minister Allen Chastanet, for having afforded him the “highest honour” to serve the country.

He also thanked his Dennery North supporters for sticking with him through “thick and thin”.

This news comes one day after both Minister for Home Affairs, Justice and National Security Hermangild Francis and Acting Commissioner of Police Milton Desir denied any knowledge of or refuted allegations of a recent police investigation into Senator Henry.

On his live television talk show last Thursday, July 6, former government minister Richard Frederick alleged that Henry was stopped by police at the George F.L. Charles Airport and questioned regarding the alleged possession of a significant sum of undisclosed cash.

Frederick also disclosed that Henry was to resign.

However, Minister Francis, in an exclusive interview with HTS yesterday, Tuesday, July 11, denied knowing of any investigation regarding Henry and suggested that the allegation is political mischief.

Top cop, Desir, told HTS that he gave no order to investigate Senator Henry, who had previously declined to comment on the matter – until now.

SEE FULL STATEMENT FROM SENATOR HENRY BELOW:

“I take the opportunity to express my deepest gratitude to the Government of Saint Lucia, and to the Honourable Prime Minister Allen Chastanet in particular, for having afforded me the high honour of serving my country as a member of the Saint Lucia Senate and as Minister in the Ministry for Agriculture, Fisheries, Physical Planning, National Resources and Co-operatives.

“For reasons altogether personal, I have decided to tender my resignation with immediate effect from the senate and as a minister.

“Due to these personal matters, at this time I am unable to give the attention necessary to my ministerial duties.

“I wish to thank my dedicated supporters in Dennery North who have stood by me through thick and thin. I will continue to maintain a keen interest in the development of my community and I assure all of you of my confidence in the advancement of our community under the current administration.

“To my Cabinet Colleagues, I say thank you for your guidance and support received over the past year.

“I continue to have full confidence in the direction of the Government and wish my colleagues all the best in achieving success.”