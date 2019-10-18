BREAKING NEWS: Security guard shot in Castries

Share This On:
Police are investigating a shooting incident in Castries Friday afternoon (Oct. 1) that has left one person nursing injuries.
According to police reports, a security guard was shot and injured during a robbery at a gas station in Balata.
The victim is so far known as ‘Bruce’.
No additional were immediately available.
We will provide more information in a subsequent report.
