BREAKING NEWS: Security guard shot in Castries

Police are investigating a shooting incident in Castries Friday afternoon (Oct. 1) that has left one person nursing injuries.

According to police reports, a security guard was shot and injured during a robbery at a gas station in Balata.

The victim is so far known as ‘Bruce’.

No additional were immediately available.

We will provide more information in a subsequent report.

